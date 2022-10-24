Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman Defends New Sports Betting Bill
Following word of the expanded sports betting bill in Washington D.C., TheLines spoke with the bill’s main sponsor Councilmember Elissa Silverman. The Sports Wagering and Fair Competition Amendment Act of 2022 aims to end the exclusivity agreement with Intralot. Intralot is partnered with the DC Lottery to run GambetDC....
Big Name Operators Submit For Maryland Sportsbook Applications
The Maryland Lottery released the list of 10 applicants ahead of the Thursday meeting. These operators will be vying for a spot in the Maryland sports betting market. No official launch date has been set for Maryland online sports betting to go live. However, the launch window suggests late November or early December.
DraftKings Ohio Pre-Live Promo: $200 Now, Up To $1050 Jan. 1
Ohio residents can already begin celebrating the launch of legal sports betting in Ohio by taking advantage of the new DraftKings Ohio pre-live promo. Sports betting launches on Jan. 1, 2023, but fans can begin accepting the latest bonus offer now. This DraftKings Ohio bonus code offers $200 in free...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code: Pre-Live Bonuses Available In Ohio
Caesars Sportsbook is issuing pre-live offers to Ohio residents. These offers are available statewide ahead of the official launch. Fans can access these pre-live offers by clicking on the banner below. The best way to celebrate the upcoming Ohio sports betting launch is through Caesars Ohio Promo Code LEGALTIX. You can Click PLAY NOW to head to Caesars Sportsbook Ohio, now.
DraftKings Request Denied By Massachusetts Gaming Commission
Despite efforts by DraftKings to change the sports betting timeline, Massachusetts ended its meeting without altering the plans. DraftKings was the only entity to formally oppose the staggered launching of retail and online sportsbooks. The window for Massachusetts sports betting launch is still February for retail and March for online sportsbooks.
$100 For Free! FanDuel Pre-Live Promo For Ohio Sports Betting
The NFL season is nearing the postseason, and FanDuel Sportsbook is continuing to dish out fantastic promotions. Fans in Ohio can register early for FanDuel Sportsbook and already accept the new FanDuel pre-live promo. Ohio residents can double up on bonus offers with the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet along with the free $100 for newcomers. This dual promotion offer is FanDuel’s way of celebrating their launch date which is set for Jan. 1 in Ohio.
Could DraftKings Delay Massachusetts Sports Betting?
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will meet Thursday, October 27 and there is a new subject on the agenda. DraftKings, Boston-based sports betting giant, is asking the commission to change the current sports betting timeline. Currently, the MGC is aiming for retail sportsbooks to go live in January with mobile to follow in March 2023.
Poll, Gavin Newsom Opposition Drain California Sports Betting Hope
A recent poll released by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) further confirms concerns that sports betting is likely to fail on the November ballot. Of likely voters, only 26% would vote in favor of Prop 27. Both California sports betting bills are polling poorly, with Prop 26 only seeing 34% of potential voters.
