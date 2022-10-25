ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Energy crisis pushing 10,000 homes a month on to prepayment meters

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsJIC_0ilZhBfp00
Energy costs<br>File photo dated 22/04/12 of a general photo showing energy costs, as millions of vulnerable households could see their gas and electricity bills slashed under plans expected to be unveiled today in a long-awaited report into Britain's energy sector. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday March 10, 2016. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will publish its "provisional decision on remedies" after a two-year investigation amid reports that it is likely to set a price cap for low income and vulnerable customers who have pre-payment meters - around 16% of households. See PA story CITY Energy. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA Wire Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA

Cash-strapped households unable to afford their monthly energy bills are being pushed on to prepayment meters in record numbers, with 10,000 a month forecast to be installed this winter as the cost of living crisis deepens.

The price comparison website Uswitch said the startling trend – after more than two years when the number of meters has been falling as more homes moved to direct debit – was a worrying sign, as customers could disconnect when usage and bills were likely to be highest at the coldest time of the year.

“The rise of prepayment meter numbers is a worrying reversal of a trend after nine consecutive quarters falling, suggesting households are becoming increasingly at risk this winter,” said Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch. “Families and individuals on prepayment meters will be plunged into darkness as they self-disconnect when they can’t afford to top up.”

The vast majority of suppliers put struggling customers on prepayment meters rather than disconnecting them. However, many of those customers then effectively disconnect themselves by not topping up the meter. Prepayment meters also cost the average household about £50 more a year in standing charges compared with an equivalent direct debit customer.

Using Ofgem data, the comparison site found that 7.38m homes were using pre-paid meters in the first quarter, up from 7.35m in the final three months of last year, which it estimated equated to almost 60,000 new meters being installed across the six-month period.

Uswitch said that based on current trends it expected 10,000 more homes a month to turn to pre-payment meters this winter. It said consumers who were most likely to have to switch were those least able to afford rising energy costs , making them the most at risk of stopping top-up payments as costs continued to rise.

Last week, the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, rolled back former prime minister Liz Truss’s pledge to freeze energy bill rises , reducing support from two years to six months.

The plan, which could change again with Rishi Sunak as prime minister, now offers a £2,500 cap on the annual price of the typical dual-fuel bill until the end of April . After that point, support will only be offered to the most vulnerable people, with forecasters predicting that a typical household would face a rise in energy costs to more than £4,300 annually .

“With energy prices set to rise again in April, this is a warning of things to come and we will most likely see more and more households moved to prepayment meters in the coming months and years,” said Neudegg.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the government’s energy price guarantee would reduce bills this winter by “roughly a third” of what they otherwise would have been. It added that the most vulnerable households were receiving £1,200 in additional direct payments.

A spokesperson said the Treasury’s review of energy support from next April would focus help on “those in need” while reducing costs for the taxpayer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
rigzone.com

The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
OREGON STATE
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
The Guardian

The Guardian

488K+
Followers
111K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy