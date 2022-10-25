Read full article on original website
Breeze Airways NW22 Network Additions Summary – 23OCT22
Breeze Airways during the week of 23OCT22’s OAG schedules update filed various new routes, reflecting the airline’s announcement earlier this month. The following is the summary of the airline’s planned network additions as of 23OCT22. Cincinnati – Charleston SC eff 08FEB23 2 weekly A220-300 Cincinnati –...
Azur Air Expands Sri Lanka Network in NW22
Russian carrier Azur Air in Northern winter 2022/23 season schedules additional routes to Colombo, with flights from Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk. Krasnoyarsk – Colombo eff 11NOV22 767-300ER operates every 10-11 days. ZF1671 KJA0225 – 1000CMB 76W. ZF1672 CMB1200 – 2330KJA 76W. Novosibirsk – Colombo. eff 07NOV22 767-300ER...
LATAM Brasil Extends Qatar Airways Codeshare Coverage to Australia in Oct 2022
LATAM Airlines Brasil this month expanded codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways, covering the latter’s service to Australia. Approximately effective from 20OCT22, LATAM Brasil’s LA-coded flight numbers is being placed on Qatar Airways’ Doha – Perth route. Following schedule is effective 31OCT22 – 06NOV22. QR900/LA7434 DOH0235...
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like
The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
Air India Tentatively Files Delhi – Dhaka Resumption in 1Q23
Star Alliance member Air India recently filed preliminary schedule listing for Delhi – Dhaka nonstop service, where it previously operated on regular basis until February 2015. The airline intends to offer 1 daily flight with Airbus A320neo aircraft, effective 01JAN23. Reservation is not available on its website, therefore further...
Avianca / ITA Airways Begins Codeshare Partnership in NW22
Avianca and ITA Airways at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season will begin reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Italy and Colombia, via UK and/or US. Planned new codeshare routes from 30OCT22 as follow. Avianca operated by ITA Airways. London Heathrow – Rome. ITA Airways operated by Avianca.
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Vistara Adds Mumbai – Dhaka Service From mid-Nov 2022
Vistara from mid-November 2022 plans to add new service to Bangladesh, where it schedules Mumbai – Dhaka nonstop flight. From 15NOV22, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate twice weekly flights, in addition to existing 1 daily Delhi – Dhaka flight with Airbus A321 aircraft. UK183 BOM0735 – 1100DAC 320...
Qazaq Air Adds Aktobe – Uralsk Service From Nov 2022
Qazaq Air at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season is adding new domestic route, operating Aktobe – Uralsk route. From 01NOV22, Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate twice weekly flights. IQ423 AKX1050 – 1200URA DH4 26. IQ424 URA1950 – 2100AKX DH4 26.
Royal Caribbean's First 'Icon of the Seas' Sailing Sold Out in 24 Hours
Central Mountain Air Adds Vancouver – Smithers Service From Nov 2022
Canadian carrier Central Mountain Air from November 2022 plans to add Vancouver – Smithers service, on board Dash8-100 aircraft. The carrier will be operating 3 weekly flights from 07NOV22. 9M501 YVR0840 – 1030YYD DH1 135. 9M506 YYD1430 – 1620YVR DH1 135. Operational schedule is listed until 20JAN23....
Here's what you can expect if you get COVID-19 on a cruise ship according to a Royal Caribbean passenger who was given the option to quarantine on the ship even after the cruise ended
Many cruise ships have lifted COVID-19 requirements. But what happens when you contract COVID-19 on a cruise? Matt Hochberg shares his experience.
EVA Air Jan 2023 North America Operations – 26OCT22
EVA Air this week filed updated operation for North America operation, for the month of January 2023. As of 26OCT22, planned operation overview as follows. Taipei Taoyuan – Houston eff 15JAN23 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER. Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles. eff 01JAN23 Increase from 12...
KLM Begins Precision Air Codeshare Partnership From late-Oct 2022
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season begins codeshare partnership with Precision Air, covering various routes to/from Dar es Salaam. Planned codeshare routes from 30OCT22 as follows. KLM operated by Precision Air. Dar es Salaam – Bukoba – Mwanza – Dar es Salaam...
Qatar Airways Closes Canberra Reservations From Dec 2022
Qatar Airways in recent update closed reservation for planned service to Canberra, scheduled to resume on 30NOV22 from Doha. The oneWorld member previously planned to operate Doha – Melbourne – Canberra routing. For Northern summer 2023 season from 26MAR23, reservation for Canberra is also not available. Qatar Airways...
A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside
The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami.
IrAero Expands Istanbul Flights in NW22
Russian carrier IrAero in Northern winter 2022/23 season is expanding service to Istanbul, as the airline schedules 5 additional routes on scheduled basis. The airline is scheduled to operate up to 22 weekly round-trip flights from 9 Russian airports. Kazan – Istanbul eff 31OCT22 1 weekly SSJ100. IO5793 KZN0040...
