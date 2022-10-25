ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aeroroutes.com

Breeze Airways NW22 Network Additions Summary – 23OCT22

Breeze Airways during the week of 23OCT22’s OAG schedules update filed various new routes, reflecting the airline’s announcement earlier this month. The following is the summary of the airline’s planned network additions as of 23OCT22. Cincinnati – Charleston SC eff 08FEB23 2 weekly A220-300 Cincinnati –...
ARKANSAS STATE
aeroroutes.com

Azur Air Expands Sri Lanka Network in NW22

Russian carrier Azur Air in Northern winter 2022/23 season schedules additional routes to Colombo, with flights from Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk. Krasnoyarsk – Colombo eff 11NOV22 767-300ER operates every 10-11 days. ZF1671 KJA0225 – 1000CMB 76W. ZF1672 CMB1200 – 2330KJA 76W. Novosibirsk – Colombo. eff 07NOV22 767-300ER...
aeroroutes.com

LATAM Brasil Extends Qatar Airways Codeshare Coverage to Australia in Oct 2022

LATAM Airlines Brasil this month expanded codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways, covering the latter’s service to Australia. Approximately effective from 20OCT22, LATAM Brasil’s LA-coded flight numbers is being placed on Qatar Airways’ Doha – Perth route. Following schedule is effective 31OCT22 – 06NOV22. QR900/LA7434 DOH0235...
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
aeroroutes.com

Air India Tentatively Files Delhi – Dhaka Resumption in 1Q23

Star Alliance member Air India recently filed preliminary schedule listing for Delhi – Dhaka nonstop service, where it previously operated on regular basis until February 2015. The airline intends to offer 1 daily flight with Airbus A320neo aircraft, effective 01JAN23. Reservation is not available on its website, therefore further...
aeroroutes.com

Avianca / ITA Airways Begins Codeshare Partnership in NW22

Avianca and ITA Airways at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season will begin reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Italy and Colombia, via UK and/or US. Planned new codeshare routes from 30OCT22 as follow. Avianca operated by ITA Airways. London Heathrow – Rome. ITA Airways operated by Avianca.
Thrillist

Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
aeroroutes.com

Vistara Adds Mumbai – Dhaka Service From mid-Nov 2022

Vistara from mid-November 2022 plans to add new service to Bangladesh, where it schedules Mumbai – Dhaka nonstop flight. From 15NOV22, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate twice weekly flights, in addition to existing 1 daily Delhi – Dhaka flight with Airbus A321 aircraft. UK183 BOM0735 – 1100DAC 320...
aeroroutes.com

Qazaq Air Adds Aktobe – Uralsk Service From Nov 2022

Qazaq Air at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season is adding new domestic route, operating Aktobe – Uralsk route. From 01NOV22, Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate twice weekly flights. IQ423 AKX1050 – 1200URA DH4 26. IQ424 URA1950 – 2100AKX DH4 26.
Thrillist

Royal Caribbean's First 'Icon of the Seas' Sailing Sold Out in 24 Hours

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
aeroroutes.com

Central Mountain Air Adds Vancouver – Smithers Service From Nov 2022

Canadian carrier Central Mountain Air from November 2022 plans to add Vancouver – Smithers service, on board Dash8-100 aircraft. The carrier will be operating 3 weekly flights from 07NOV22. 9M501 YVR0840 – 1030YYD DH1 135. 9M506 YYD1430 – 1620YVR DH1 135. Operational schedule is listed until 20JAN23....
aeroroutes.com

EVA Air Jan 2023 North America Operations – 26OCT22

EVA Air this week filed updated operation for North America operation, for the month of January 2023. As of 26OCT22, planned operation overview as follows. Taipei Taoyuan – Houston eff 15JAN23 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER. Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles. eff 01JAN23 Increase from 12...
NEW YORK STATE
aeroroutes.com

KLM Begins Precision Air Codeshare Partnership From late-Oct 2022

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season begins codeshare partnership with Precision Air, covering various routes to/from Dar es Salaam. Planned codeshare routes from 30OCT22 as follows. KLM operated by Precision Air. Dar es Salaam – Bukoba – Mwanza – Dar es Salaam...
aeroroutes.com

Qatar Airways Closes Canberra Reservations From Dec 2022

Qatar Airways in recent update closed reservation for planned service to Canberra, scheduled to resume on 30NOV22 from Doha. The oneWorld member previously planned to operate Doha – Melbourne – Canberra routing. For Northern summer 2023 season from 26MAR23, reservation for Canberra is also not available. Qatar Airways...
Robb Report

A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside

The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami.
aeroroutes.com

IrAero Expands Istanbul Flights in NW22

Russian carrier IrAero in Northern winter 2022/23 season is expanding service to Istanbul, as the airline schedules 5 additional routes on scheduled basis. The airline is scheduled to operate up to 22 weekly round-trip flights from 9 Russian airports. Kazan – Istanbul eff 31OCT22 1 weekly SSJ100. IO5793 KZN0040...

Comments / 0

Community Policy