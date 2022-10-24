Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Overwatch 2 Review: Can you teach an old game new tricks?
Overwatch 2 is technically a “sequel” to the cartoon hero-based team shooter, but you’d be forgiven for thinking you were playing the same game that launched back in 2016. Some things are new. The core gameplay is now 5v5 instead of 6v6. There are three new heroes at launch (Kiriko, Junker Queen and Sojourn) with more on the way in later seasons. You can take these new heroes out for a spin on a handful of new maps — Toronto and New York City among them — and in a new reverse tug-of-war game mode where you fight it out to see who can move a large jogging robot the farthest. There are also graphical improvements that will probably stand out more to people playing Overwatch 2 on PC and not to folks like me, playing casually on last-gen consoles (I know) or to anyone so overwhelmed by Blizzard’s telltale particle effects that they can’t even tell what’s happening half the time (also me).
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 story cinematics seemingly leak ahead of PvE campaign launch
A pair of cutscenes from Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE mode has seemingly leaked ahead of the story campaign’s official launch. Overwatch 2’s 5v5 multiplayer is finally out and free-to-play for everyone, but the core PvE content is still scheduled to release in 2023 and we may have gotten one of our first looks.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
The Overwatch 2 Witch Kiriko skin is scary expensive
"$25 for that lol! What a laugh," writes a popular Overwatch 2 streamer
Why Overwatch 2 players are getting angry
Today the annual Halloween event launched in Overwatch 2 but rather than enjoying the festivities, players are slamming the game for its monetization and lack of earnable rewards.
msn.com
How to complete the Photozomb challenge in Overwatch 2
If you want to complete everything that Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event provides, you will need to complete a few challenges that coincide with the special event. While these won’t reward you with any of the special skins during this time, you can get yourself some nice voice lines, sprays, and battle pass experience for doing them. Here is how to complete the Photozomb challenge in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
10 best games like Apex Legends
In the realm of battle royale games, Apex Legends is undeniably one of the best. Its variety of legends, abilities, weapons, and character movement made it a fast favorite with many players when it was surprise-released in 2019, and has only grown since then. Sometimes, however, you need a break...
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
How Many Missions are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived and we have the complete mission list for those looking forward to its campaign. Continuing the story of its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2 presents a fully formed Task Force 141 teaming up with other tactical groups in order to prevent global catastrophe. This campaign will take gamers across the globe as they take on missions in the Middle East, Europe, Mexico, and the United States. Fans will take the role of multiple characters as they progress through the narrative. To be more specific, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, Rodolfo Parra, and Shadow Company will be the playable characters.
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
dotesports.com
Talon Esports introduces VCT 2023 roster featuring former Overwatch star
Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year. Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.
dotesports.com
Is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it?
Each year, Call of Duty offers an additional tier to the base game at launch to allow players exclusive extras with the newest title. Modern Warfare 2 is no exception to this, offering the Vault Edition for players who are looking for a few more things in their loadout when they launch the game for the first time.
IGN
The Xbox Adaptive Controller Was Almost Canceled Before Teams Across Microsoft Rebelled
Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller almost didn’t make the cut into production, but it sounds like teams from across the company intervened to see that the project received its funding. In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft corporate vice president of Windows and devices Robin Seiler revealed the Xbox...
dotesports.com
When will The Witcher Remake release?
CD Projekt RED has revealed another part of its future plans for The Witcher franchise. After unveiling a series of projects for the franchise earlier this month, including a new Witcher trilogy, the developers went into further detail on one of those earlier today. It was revealed that Project Canis Majoris, originally touted as an open-world RPG separate from the new trilogy, will actually be a remake of the original Witcher game.
dotesports.com
Only 3 Dota 2 heroes have an almost 100 percent pick-ban rate at TI11 so far
The best teams from around the world gather at Dota 2’s The International to test their mettle. In addition to their mechanical skills, players are also required to have a decent understanding of the game’s current meta-game so they can have an edge over their competitors right from the drafting phase.
dotesports.com
Can Zorua and Zoroark be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
One of the most popular Pokémon species among Dark-type fans is Zorua, along with its evolution Zoroark. The Tricky Fox from Unova was first released with Generation V of the main series games, Pokémon Black and White, and got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Hisuian Zoroark is also featured in the animated mini-series Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, which launched in mid-2022.
dotesports.com
Who are Fool’s Theory? | Meet the studio helming new The Witcher remake
The Witcher has become an iconic video game series after tremendous praise following the latest title’s release, with several seasons of a TV adaptation already live on Netflix too following the popularity of the CD Projekt Red trilogy. For those of you who love to go back and replay...
dotesports.com
What is VALORANT Premier? | How to play, team creation & more details on the upcoming competitive mode
Competition is at the heart of VALORANT gameplay, as two teams must work together to best their opponents. Players can already compete against similarly skilled opponents in the ranked playlist, but some dedicated teams have made it clear that they want a more competitive environment. The new Premier game mode will fill this role, providing a tournament system for dedicated teams.
NME
BioWare says ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ is playable from start to finish
BioWare has confirmed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has reached alpha status, sharing that the game is playable from “beginning to end”. Sharing an update to EA‘s website, BioWare general manager Gary McKay said: “We can experience the entire game, from the opening scenes of the first mission to the very end.
dotesports.com
VAN 152 errors are plaguing VALORANT: Here’s how to fix it
VALORANT has had a series of updates to introduce new agents, game modes, and map changes. The addition of Harbor and the changes to Fracture have changed the meta in the VALORANT scene, with people still trying to grasp how to play the new character. There’s always something that sprouts...
