tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Allegations Randy Orton Forced Diva To Quit
Randy Orton has had an incredible WWE career, but he also had some bad moments in his career including when he caused a woman to quit. In the mid-2000s, WWE was eager to hire women (labeled as “divas” in that era) that didn’t have experience in wrestling with competitions like the Diva Search, which started in 2004 and just hiring women that they found that were models. WWE felt like they could teach them. Some women hired that way had long careers, but others were only there briefly.
wrestleview.com
Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE
According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Drops Hint That Miro Is Missing Out Because Tony Khan Only Pushes His Favorites In AEW
Miro used to work under the name of Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro simply did not have a good time there all the way to his release as well. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted in AEW during the September 9th, 2020, episode of Dynamite as Kip Sabian’s Best Man. After a shaky start, Miro eventually became The Redeemer and won the TNT Championship before losing it to Sammy Guevara.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Addresses Tragic Passing Of Son Tristen Nash
Kevin Nash has courageously spoken publicly about the tragic death of his son Tristen, who passed away recently at the age of 26 years old. It was announced on October 20th that Tristen Nash, the son of wrestling legend Kevin Nash, passed away suddenly. The family issued this statement via Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
nodq.com
Former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars have reportedly signed contracts with AEW
Fightful.com is reporting that former WWE/Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW. It was noted that Maria has only signed as a talent despite her expressing interest in helping Tony Khan with the ROH women’s division. In addition to them, Bennett’s...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Hasn’t Heard From AEW Since All Out Brawl
CM Punk defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship at All Out. Punk verbally eviscerated Page, Colt Cabana and The Elite during the post-show scrum and that led to a huge brawl backstage. There’s been a lack of active verbal communication between AEW and Punk since the brawl.
tjrwrestling.net
DDP Reacts To Dangerous Move From WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has let his thoughts be known about a recent dangerous wrestling move. Recently on his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about WWE’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event that took place earlier this month. When DDP brought up the match between...
ringsidenews.com
Britt Baker Takes A Shot At AEW Wrestlers Who Believe They Are Larger Than The Company
Britt Baker has worked very hard to improve herself and become one of the best female wrestlers in AEW. It was a slow and gradual process, as fans initially rejected her entirely. Britt became the face of the AEW Women’s division for a very long time, becoming the AEW Women’s Champion for 10 months. Despite that, it doesn’t mean she thought she was bigger than the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes “A Real BS’er In The Locker Room” Says WWE Commentator
Cody Rhodes has something of a reputation as a backstage joker according to a WWE broadcaster who recently made the move to Friday Night SmackDown. Wade Barrett burst onto the WWE scene as the leader of the Nexus after he won the inaugural season of NXT when it was a reality-style show. Over the years the English star found success as a five-time Intercontinental Champion. Many fans remember his run as Bad News Barrett fondly when he’d interrupt the show with his bad news.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Reportedly Wanted “Long Term” By Warner Bros. Discovery
A new report has shed light on how Warner Bros. Discovery will be treating AEW going forward with the media giant wanting a “long-term” deal with the company. Since the announcement of Discovery’s merger with Warner Bros. – the parent company of TBS and TNT – many have wondered what the future will be for AEW on those networks moving forward.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Not Homophobic, Okay?” – Booker T
Booker T wants everyone to know that he’s “not homophobic,” and this after his latest comments about NXT star Quincy. Ever since he made his debut earlier this year on WWE Level Up, Quincy Elliott — who is known as NXT’s “Super Diva” — has caught the attention of many professional wrestling fans. Helping him to rise to popularity, Quincy is known for wrestling skills in the squared circle, as well as his color and flamboyant lifestyle and expressions. In fact, his latest rise to stardom saw him host Halloween Havoc with Shotzi this past Saturday.
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho defending ROH title against former champion on next AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho's desire to destroy the legacy of ROH will continue on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as he faces a mystery former champion. Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the title at September's Dynamite Grand Slam, Jericho has successfully defended against Bandido, Bryan Danielson, and Dalton Castle. He will look to keep it going next Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Arn Anderson says he hated his job as a WWE Producer
WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson answered some fan questions on his latest "ARN" podcast. Arn was asked who backstage in WCW, WWE, and AEW were the guys who asked him the most questions and wanted to learn from his expertise:. “Randy Orton was very receptive. Cena was, up to...
tjrwrestling.net
The Elite Could Be Set To Return To AEW “Imminently”
Suspended AEW stars The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega – collectively The Elite – could be about to return to the company according to a new report. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were suspended by AEW and stripped of the Trios Championship due to their part in the fight that took place backstage after All Out. Tempers flared following CM Punk’s astonishing remarks at the post-show media scrum and he is alleged to have been confronted in his locker room by The Bucks.
tjrwrestling.net
More Details On AEW All Out Brawl Include Injury To CM Punk’s Dog Larry
A new report reveals the injury suffered by CM Punk’s dog Larry during the brawl after AEW All Out, and also provides more details on what occurred. Though the AEW All Out pay-per-view featured plenty of action and multiple title changes, the events following the event overshadowed the in-ring competition. Once the pay-per-view was over, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade at a post-show media scrum, calling out his former friend Colt Cabana and Hangman Adam Page. While he didn’t call them out by name, he also had pointed comments aimed at AEW EVP’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, saying they “couldn’t manage a Target” much less a pro wrestling company.
Jon Moxley: Renee Paquette Being In AEW Felt Like A Formality
On October 12, Tony Khan announced that Renee Paquette has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Paquette would make her television debut for the coming just hours later on AEW Dynamite, starting off the show by welcoming the Canadian crowd to Dynamite and interviewing Christian Cage. Speaking to Tony Pike...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Discusses WWE's Creative Pivot Away From Vince McMahon
Kevin Owens has been rejuvenated ever since Paul "Triple H" Levesque embarked on a new creative era in WWE as the newly-named Chief Content Officer. This past August, Owens declared his "Prizefighter" persona would be returning to "Raw," with his main goal being to capture championship gold again. The callback to the original design of ruthless character in WWE is just one of many gimmick alterations that have been ushered in over recent weeks. According to Owens, the majority of stars backstage are welcoming to the new approaches Triple H is trying out on television.
