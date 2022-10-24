Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Explains Decision To Sign With WWE Over AEW
To the delight of many WWE fans, Karrion Kross made his return to the company several weeks back, returning to his "NXT" gimmick as the mysterious character with his wife Scarlett by his side. Kross was let go by WWE in November 2021, a move that puzzled many but gave him a fresh start after a disappointing and bizarre main roster call-up. Like several others who were released, the former "NXT" Champion could've entertained the idea of heading to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, but detailed why he ultimately chose not to during an interview with Mirror Sport.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Kingdom Signing With AEW
The Kingdom reportedly signed with AEW after finishing with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound for Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. That bout aired on the October 20th edition of Impact. Their AEW debut happened on the October 14th edition...
wrestlinginc.com
Fred Rosser Reveals Reason He Came Out In WWE
Fred Rosser, currently of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is best remembered for his time in WWE as Darren Young. During an interview with TMZ in 2013, Rosser made the decision to come out as gay, making him the first professional wrestler to do so publicly while signed with WWE. On a recent episode of "Insider's Edge," he explained why it was so important for him to do so.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
ewrestlingnews.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Wants To Make History In Tonight’s Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. He vows to make history, and he said as much while being interviewed by Sports Illustrated in anticipation of tonight’s show. Penta spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts about where Death Triangle ranks...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Plans For First Saudi Arabia Show Of 2023
Pwinsider has some details regarding WWE’s first Saudi Arabia show of 2023. Due to the timing of the WWE event schedule, the usual February show in Saudi Arabia will not take place as it has in the past. WWE will be in Montreal this coming February for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, meaning that their Saudi show will be pushed back to the spring. The date for their upcoming 2023 Saudi show has yet to be confirmed.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether There’s Heat Between Him And The Rock
It was long rumored that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson did not get along backstage. Their issues with one another appeared to have come from HBK disrespecting The Rock’s grandmother during a WWE show in Hawaii. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart even wrote in his autobiography that Michaels hated The Rock when he arrived on the scene in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Zelina Vega Comments On Finally Getting A Push In WWE
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega commented on finally getting a push in WWE, becoming the first Queen of the Ring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On getting a push in WWE: “I had those questions like, ‘Can I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
ewrestlingnews.com
Adam Cole Addresses Recent Tweets Referencing “DaParty”
Adam Cole recently appeared on the Wrestling Buddies podcast and addressed his recent tweets aimed at DaParty. For those who are unfamiliar, DaParty is the online gaming group within UpUpDownDown’s YouTube channel. The group includes real-life friends Cole, Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyler Breeze. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files For New Trademark
On October 25, WWE filed a new trademark. The company filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. As of this writing, it’s unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Here is the description:. “Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Match Gets Added
The card for this week’s AEW Rampage has seen some significant changes made. AEW released a video of Wheeler Yuta revealing he was double-booked for Friday night, as he initially was slated for a tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 at NJPW Rumble. Thus, he will not take...
Comments / 0