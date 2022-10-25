ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed by brother playing with shotgun

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

An 8-year-old boy has been killed after his brother accidentally shot him with a shotgun while playing with it in the family home, police say.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. at the Bear Creek Apartments some 20 miles west of downtown Houston, Texas, when the 8-year-old boy -- who was home alone with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old siblings -- was hit in the torso with a bullet that was discharged from a shotgun inside the only bedroom in their home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“A child was playing with a shotgun when it discharged and struck his sibling,” said Gonzalez in a statement released by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “The child was pronounced deceased at the scene. A teen sibling was also in the apt at the time, but was not injured.”

It is currently unclear if the shotgun was already loaded or if it was loaded while the children were playing with it.

ABC News / KTRK - PHOTO: An 8-year-old boy has been killed after his brother accidentally shot him with a shotgun while playing with it in the family home at the Bear Creek Apartments some 20 miles west of downtown Houston, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

“We know the family is extremely devastated by what has occurred out here this afternoon,” Gonzalez said in a press conference as he addressed the media regarding the incident. “I always even struggle to say it’s accidental because [incidents like] these are truly preventable … if [a gun] is going to be in the home, especially if kids are going to stay in the home, it needs to be safely secure or not in the home.”

The family is believed to have just recently moved from Venezuela to the Houston area just a few months ago and they were in the process of getting their children enrolled in new schools, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK .

The children’s parents may potentially face charges in this case depending on the outcome of the investigation.

“We always encourage responsible gun ownership and safe storage,” said Gonzalez.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 8-year-old boy is ongoing.

Comments / 453

Far Above Rubies
4d ago

I am pro-2nd amendment, but don't think for a minute that I would trust leaving guns accessible to my children. Kids are always curious. I know some kids know how to use guns safely, but I don't trust kids with guns. Don't give them the opportunity to access your guns. I never knew my dad had guns in the home, if he did, because they were not within my reach and I had no clue where they were. I will also say, I was a child who actually feared my parents to some degree, so when they told me as a young child not to snoop around in their room, I never did. Didn't find any drugs or guns because I was scared to go rambling in my parents room. Rest in peace to the young one and prayers for his siblings, parents, family and friends. 🙏🏽💐💔

Reply(32)
151
love being white
4d ago

I've always had alot of guns in my house and have an 18 16 3 and 1 year old . my rifles and shotguns are always locked up in case and my pistols are in places where there is absolutely no way the little 1s can find or reach them .. the parents are 100% careless and this was avoidable.. gives legal gun holders a bad name

Reply(22)
67
Chris Addison
4d ago

how about teach your kids that guns are not toys. it's doesn't matter if you have a gun in your home. teach your kids about them and that they need to be respected and handled with care and reiterate the consequences of what could happen if a gun fires and hit someone. it's kids with no clue or knowledge about the reality of the matter.

Reply(5)
41
 

