Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Related
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Report: Jazz were willing to send huge package headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic to Lakers for Russell Westbrook and 2 1st-rounders
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to move Russell Westbrook during the 2022 NBA offseason, and it appears abundantly clear that the failure is having major negative effects on their 2022-23 regular season. The Lakers are 0-3 in their first three games, and Westbrook’s lack of production on the court has...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates
Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days. Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
Ex-NBA forward blasts Karl-Anthony Towns over Anthony Edwards comments
A former NBA forward is unloading on Karl-Anthony Towns this week. The Minnesota Timberwolves star Towns made headlines after Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with his critical comments about teammate Anthony Edwards. Towns publicly called out Edwards for his poor diet and for not taking care of his body. You can read Towns’ full remarks here.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
KENS 5
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
Evan Mobley's season-high 22 points power Cleveland Cavaliers over winless Orlando Magic
CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its...
Player grades: Pascal Siakam, hot shooting Raptors sink struggling Sixers
Looking to build off their first win of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night to begin a 4-game road trip with the first two of the trip taking place against the Toronto Raptors. The Sixers had an opportunity to build and grow against a very tough opponent.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic's latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.That included rookie and first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points on a jump hook...
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
MONTREAL, QC — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter...
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury
The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
Perfect Lakers Russell Westbrook trade offer for Hornets’ Terry Rozier
In “what else is new?” news, the Los Angeles Lakers still desperately want to make a Russell Westbrook trade. Heading into the season, Lakers fans, the media, and the team itself all thought the former NBA MVP was cooked, and they were all absolutely right. Westbrook is no longer a shadow of his former self as a player, and the Lakers are 0-3 on the season (at least partially) because of that. One recent rumor is that despite the team’s surprising 2-1 start, the Charlotte Hornets could be a landing spot for Westbrook with guard Terry Rozier coming back. This trade could make sense for both teams, but they’d likely have to get a third team involved (like the Detroit Pistons). If that happens, here is the perfect Lakers trade offer for the Hornets’ Terry Rozier.
Anthony Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers."I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time," Edwards said. "That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0