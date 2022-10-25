In “what else is new?” news, the Los Angeles Lakers still desperately want to make a Russell Westbrook trade. Heading into the season, Lakers fans, the media, and the team itself all thought the former NBA MVP was cooked, and they were all absolutely right. Westbrook is no longer a shadow of his former self as a player, and the Lakers are 0-3 on the season (at least partially) because of that. One recent rumor is that despite the team’s surprising 2-1 start, the Charlotte Hornets could be a landing spot for Westbrook with guard Terry Rozier coming back. This trade could make sense for both teams, but they’d likely have to get a third team involved (like the Detroit Pistons). If that happens, here is the perfect Lakers trade offer for the Hornets’ Terry Rozier.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO