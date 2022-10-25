ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
KENS 5

Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
DETROIT, MI
CBS DFW

Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic's latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.That included rookie and first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points on a jump hook...
DALLAS, TX
KARE 11

Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1

MONTREAL, QC — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter...
SAINT PAUL, MN
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury

The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Perfect Lakers Russell Westbrook trade offer for Hornets’ Terry Rozier

In “what else is new?” news, the Los Angeles Lakers still desperately want to make a Russell Westbrook trade. Heading into the season, Lakers fans, the media, and the team itself all thought the former NBA MVP was cooked, and they were all absolutely right. Westbrook is no longer a shadow of his former self as a player, and the Lakers are 0-3 on the season (at least partially) because of that. One recent rumor is that despite the team’s surprising 2-1 start, the Charlotte Hornets could be a landing spot for Westbrook with guard Terry Rozier coming back. This trade could make sense for both teams, but they’d likely have to get a third team involved (like the Detroit Pistons). If that happens, here is the perfect Lakers trade offer for the Hornets’ Terry Rozier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Anthony Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers."I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time," Edwards said. "That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
