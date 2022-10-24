ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
CBS San Francisco

Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area

SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Fire welcomes new helicopter for firefighting and rescue

Firefighters want to remind everybody of the cooler weather that will be brought by the coming winter season, and this is a great time to check your chimneys for debris before use, to prevent chimney fires. We have already started to see some rain this season, and we want to remind everybody to drive slower and increase your following distance while driving due to slick roads and unexpected downed trees.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

SMART approves $14.1 million for a second Petaluma train station

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency’s board of directors has given the green light for $14.1 million to be used to complete construction of Petaluma’s second train station. In a unanimous vote at their Oct. 19 meeting, board members approved the funding allocation that allows for the construction...
PETALUMA, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma’s mother-son act

Sonomans Luca and Kira Catanzaro behind the scenes of 6th Street Playhouse, the Santa Rosa theatre company, where Luca is the Assistant Technical Director and his mother Kira is the Marcom Manager. Luca began his theatrical career performing with Kira in the musical Cabaret on Sonoma’s Rotary Stage in 2013....
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

5.1 quake rattles Bay Area

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the Bay Area on Tuesday, Oct. 25, but caused no significant damage. The quake struck Joseph D. Grant County Park on the Calaveras Fault at 11:42 a.m. 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles, scientists said. It was the largest...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Take a walk in English, Spanish and Nahuat

Over the next month, kids and families in several Marin County locations might spot full-color text panels of a book that they can read together along popular walking routes. The Marin County Free Library (MCFL) collaborated with municipalities, businesses, and other organizations to launch the program called StoryWalk®, which runs locally through November 10.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point

“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinlocalnews.com

Marin County hires Mina Martinovich as new finance chief

After leading her department on an interim basis the past six months, Mina Martinovich is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Finance, which includes the roles of Auditor, Controller, Treasurer, Tax Collector, and Public Administrator. The Marin County Board of Supervisors unanimously confirmed the hiring...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
sonomasun.com

A ‘blessing’ for the Humane Society

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards presents the proceeds of its recent Blessings of the Animals event in a check to the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Since 2000, St Francis Winery & Vineyards has played host on the first Sunday in October to a menagerie of wildlife, pets, and owners. The Blessing of the Animals fundraiser event brings lovers of animals, nature, and wine from far and wide.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

