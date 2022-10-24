Read full article on original website
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
7x7.com
Bay Area jeweler Cast opens whimsical Marin boutique + more local style news
A Bay Area jeweler is casting a spell: It's impossible not to be bewitched by the super chic bracelets, rings, and pendants in Cast's. new singularly stunning space. Plus, Coco Republic levels up Union Square's furniture game and Friends merch is there for you in San Francisco. Village at Corte...
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area
SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Fire welcomes new helicopter for firefighting and rescue
Firefighters want to remind everybody of the cooler weather that will be brought by the coming winter season, and this is a great time to check your chimneys for debris before use, to prevent chimney fires. We have already started to see some rain this season, and we want to remind everybody to drive slower and increase your following distance while driving due to slick roads and unexpected downed trees.
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County supes meeting gets testy over 'white supremacy'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meeting took a sharp turn Tuesday when a discussion about a report on the county's first Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice became a passionate debate about defining "white supremacy." The term was used in the report to describe...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
SMART approves $14.1 million for a second Petaluma train station
The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency’s board of directors has given the green light for $14.1 million to be used to complete construction of Petaluma’s second train station. In a unanimous vote at their Oct. 19 meeting, board members approved the funding allocation that allows for the construction...
sonomasun.com
Sonoma’s mother-son act
Sonomans Luca and Kira Catanzaro behind the scenes of 6th Street Playhouse, the Santa Rosa theatre company, where Luca is the Assistant Technical Director and his mother Kira is the Marcom Manager. Luca began his theatrical career performing with Kira in the musical Cabaret on Sonoma’s Rotary Stage in 2013....
marinlocalnews.com
5.1 quake rattles Bay Area
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the Bay Area on Tuesday, Oct. 25, but caused no significant damage. The quake struck Joseph D. Grant County Park on the Calaveras Fault at 11:42 a.m. 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles, scientists said. It was the largest...
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
CBS News
Residents push for ownership stake in Marin Black housing complex
In Marin County, a debate is brewing over how to renovate a predominantly African American housing complex. John Ramos reports. (10-23-22)
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
marinlocalnews.com
Take a walk in English, Spanish and Nahuat
Over the next month, kids and families in several Marin County locations might spot full-color text panels of a book that they can read together along popular walking routes. The Marin County Free Library (MCFL) collaborated with municipalities, businesses, and other organizations to launch the program called StoryWalk®, which runs locally through November 10.
sfbayview.com
Dr. Sumchai declares a Local Public Health Emergency in Bayview Hunters Point
“California law governs a local health officer’s decision to declare or proclaim a public health emergency in order to exercise extraordinary protective powers to respond. The term ‘emergency’ can be applied to any situation where urgent and immediate action is required to mitigate or prevent an adverse situation that threatens public health, property or the environment.”
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County hires Mina Martinovich as new finance chief
After leading her department on an interim basis the past six months, Mina Martinovich is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Finance, which includes the roles of Auditor, Controller, Treasurer, Tax Collector, and Public Administrator. The Marin County Board of Supervisors unanimously confirmed the hiring...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
sonomasun.com
A ‘blessing’ for the Humane Society
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards presents the proceeds of its recent Blessings of the Animals event in a check to the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Since 2000, St Francis Winery & Vineyards has played host on the first Sunday in October to a menagerie of wildlife, pets, and owners. The Blessing of the Animals fundraiser event brings lovers of animals, nature, and wine from far and wide.
KTVU FOX 2
The Marin Water District has a new drought plan
The Marin Water District has a new plan to deal with California's worsening drought. As of Oct. 24, Marin reservoirs have more water than normal, but the county said they're not waiting for things to get worse.
