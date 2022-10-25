ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

WhatsApp is down for thousands of users, making it impossible to send and receive messages

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6UFR_0ilZ2X3R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLlV2_0ilZ2X3R00
WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning.

SOPA Images/Getty Images

  • WhatsApp went down for thousands of users for two hours on Tuesday morning.
  • Users could access the app and their chats, but they weren't able to send or receive messages.
  • WhatsApp had been restored at around 5 a.m. ET, Meta told Reuters.

Thousands of WhatsApp users have been unable to send or receive messages, amid an outage on Tuesday.

The outage began at around 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, according to Down Detector . There were more than 70,000 reports of an outage on Down Detector at 3:28 a.m., per the site.

Users in the UK, India , South Africa, Asia, and some European countries reported issues with the app, per Down Detector and a Reuters report.

The app was still not working an hour after WhatsApp went down, per Down Detector and Insider's research.

Users appeared to be able to access the app and their chats, but they weren't able to send or receive messages. The single or double tick next to the message, indicating that a message has been sent and delivered to the other user, would not appear. Calls were not going through either.

At the top of the app, a loading circle next to the word "connecting" was displayed, indicating that there was no internet connection.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"We are aware of major disruptions impacting the ability to send messages via the WhatsApp Business Platform. Our teams are working to mitigate the issue," Meta said on its WhatsApp Business API status page .

Meta told Reuters WhatsApp service had been restored at around 5 a.m. ET.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Business Insider

Sometimes it pays to get fired. Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them if Elon Musk ousts them. Here's the payday for each executive.

Getting fired by Elon Musk will prove very lucrative for Twitter's top executives. Musk just took over Twitter after a tumultuous few months in which he offered to buy it for $44 billion, tried to back out of the deal, was sued by Twitter and ultimately agreed to buy it again. Now in charge, Musk is expected to reorganize the business and cut the workforce.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Indy100

Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it

In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
Business Insider

Business Insider

693K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy