Read full article on original website
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Doris S. Roark, 100 of Cottondale, Florida Passes on October 22, 2022
Doris S. Roark, 100 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born on April 9, 1922 in Wake County, North Carolina to Gordon Van Stephens and Vara (Bagwell) Stephens. She was a member of Cottondale First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida and had worked as a Media Secretary for the Vocational Center in Chipley.
fosterfollynews.net
Tammy Lynn Smith Sellers, 56 of Panama City, Florida Passes on October 22, 2022, at Gulf Coast Medical Center
Tammy Lynn Smith Sellers, age 56, of Panama City, Florida passed away October 22, 2022, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City. She was born October 6, 1966, to the late Cecil Sellers and Marie Searcy Sellers. Tammy is survived by one daughter, Kayla Strickland and Daniel Hutto of...
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
WJHG-TV
Merriam Cherry St. Elementary Kidcam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith at Merriam Cherry St. Elementary on Tuesday. The kids have been studying about natural disasters and the weather. Chris showed them his pet tornado, did an experiment showing the water cycle, and even made a cloud in a bottle. Thanks for your hospitality!
WJHG-TV
Fields of Faith returning to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharing your faith can sometimes be scary, but it came easy for several Bay District Schools students Wednesday night. The Fellowship of Christian athletes held a Fields of Faith event at Tommy Oliver stadium for the first time in years. The event brought hundreds of people out of the stadium.
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
wtvy.com
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired city of Dothan employee demands that his old bosses pay him $150,000 because, under their watch, his name was frequently forged. Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge. Those documents...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Trick or Treat times for Jackson County
Grand Ridge- No set time. Campbellton- No set time. Cottondale- October 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Graceville- October 31, 5 to 7 p.m. Sneads- October 31, 5 to 8 p.m. Alford- October 31, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Marianna Oct 31, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of animals in law enforcement, it’s usually K9 officers. However, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Sheriff Donnie Edendfield recently adopted a nine-month old kitten as the office’s “Feline Deputy” named Sniper.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Tourist Development Council (TDC) Schedules Regular Monthly Workshop & Meeting on November 10, 2022
The Washington County Tourist Development Council will hold a regular monthly Workshop and Meeting on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at 8am. All meetings are open to the public. If you need to join the meeting virtually or for ADA accommodations, please contact the...
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
Mosley falls in heartbreaking title game to Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – After leading 21-7 at the half, the Mosley football team fell in a 28-21 heartbreaker to Niceville for the Class 4S District 2 championship. The Dolphins fall to 5-4 and will host Choctawhatchee on Friday, November 4.
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 25, 2022
Jessie Holley, 75, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tamara West, 40, Milton, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
mypanhandle.com
Fire engulfs Panama City home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Brandon Lee Burkett, 35 of Wewahitchka, Florida on Stolen Property Charges
On May 28, 2022, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Henry Lane address in reference to a report of a stolen ATV. Upon the deputy’s arrival, it was determined that an ATV had been stolen from underneath a pole barn located on the property. Investigators with...
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
Comments / 0