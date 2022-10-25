ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
BEREA, KY
lanereport.com

Local woman inks major business deal with historic college

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Larry Owens makes his case for Fayette County coroner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is rare for a race toward the bottom of the ticket to get much attention, but this year the Fayette County coroner’s election could end up being a tight race. This is the third time around Republican Larry Owens has challenged longtime...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
smileypete.com

Town Branch Commons Trail officially opens

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined dozens of walkers, cyclists and folks who work or live downtown to officially open the 2.2-mile Town Branch Commons Trail in October. “This trail is a path to economic vitality, to healthy living and...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Where, when to vote early in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The 2022 general election is set for Nov. 8, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. But what if you cannot make it to a polling location that day or wish to record an early vote?. Early voting is available...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Eastern Progress

Adams, Cadore and Stofleth win Distinguished Service Awards

In celebration of Homecoming week, Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recognized several EKU alumni for The Distinguished Service Award. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes individuals that have demonstrated great service within EKU or their own communities. Recipients of the award are expected to bring awareness, support growth and advocate for people in their community.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Philanthropist, gala co-founder Wilma Barnstable passes away at 94

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky philanthropist, Wilma Lee “Willie” Haverly Barnstable, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21. She was 94. Barnstable was born on Aug. 9. 1928 in Corbin, Kentucky. When she was 16-year-old, Barnstable left Corbin for Lexington, where she enrolled at the University of Kentucky. After...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

UK’s cannabis center shares plan for studies on the drug’s impacts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cannabis Center is sharing its plans for studies and trials on the drug’s various impacts. Wednesday, a University of Kentucky professor sat before the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services to report that the UK’s newly-established cannabis research center is making progress at lightning-quick speed.
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment

As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
BEREA, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer School District Buys Land For New Elementary School

Mercer County Schools have closed on the property on Industrial Road which district officials hope will serve as the future home of Mercer County Elementary School. At last week’s meeting, the Mercer County Board of Education considered their next steps on the new elementary school. At the school board’s...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy