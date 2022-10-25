Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
wymt.com
London Mayoral candidates face-off in heated debate two weeks before elections
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Mayoral candidates Randall Weddle and Judd Weaver faced off in a debate Tuesday evening. The debate took place at the Jackson Energy office in London. The evening started at 5:30p.m. with time for prospective City Council members to state their case. Transparency of city council...
WKYT 27
Group still working to get enough signatures to recall FCPS tax increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The group looking to recall the decision of Fayette County Public Schools to raise property taxes has until Friday, October 28, to get 5,000 signatures. The petition began online. However, the group is now working to get in-person signatures to reach their goal. In September the...
lanereport.com
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
fox56news.com
Larry Owens makes his case for Fayette County coroner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is rare for a race toward the bottom of the ticket to get much attention, but this year the Fayette County coroner’s election could end up being a tight race. This is the third time around Republican Larry Owens has challenged longtime...
smileypete.com
Town Branch Commons Trail officially opens
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined dozens of walkers, cyclists and folks who work or live downtown to officially open the 2.2-mile Town Branch Commons Trail in October. “This trail is a path to economic vitality, to healthy living and...
fox56news.com
Where, when to vote early in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The 2022 general election is set for Nov. 8, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. But what if you cannot make it to a polling location that day or wish to record an early vote?. Early voting is available...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
Eastern Progress
Adams, Cadore and Stofleth win Distinguished Service Awards
In celebration of Homecoming week, Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recognized several EKU alumni for The Distinguished Service Award. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes individuals that have demonstrated great service within EKU or their own communities. Recipients of the award are expected to bring awareness, support growth and advocate for people in their community.
wymt.com
Philanthropist, gala co-founder Wilma Barnstable passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky philanthropist, Wilma Lee “Willie” Haverly Barnstable, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21. She was 94. Barnstable was born on Aug. 9. 1928 in Corbin, Kentucky. When she was 16-year-old, Barnstable left Corbin for Lexington, where she enrolled at the University of Kentucky. After...
WUKY
Frankfort lynching marker tells story of 'racial terrorism' that took place there
The apologies were part of a larger ongoing effort to memorialize the more than 169 known cases of lynching in Kentucky between 1877 and 1950, according to the Frankfort-based nonprofit Focus on Race Relations. But two Black citizens of Frankfort were the focus of the weekend remembrance ceremony – Marshall...
wymt.com
UK’s cannabis center shares plan for studies on the drug’s impacts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cannabis Center is sharing its plans for studies and trials on the drug’s various impacts. Wednesday, a University of Kentucky professor sat before the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services to report that the UK’s newly-established cannabis research center is making progress at lightning-quick speed.
Eastern Progress
EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment
As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
wymt.com
AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer School District Buys Land For New Elementary School
Mercer County Schools have closed on the property on Industrial Road which district officials hope will serve as the future home of Mercer County Elementary School. At last week’s meeting, the Mercer County Board of Education considered their next steps on the new elementary school. At the school board’s...
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
fox56news.com
Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
Comments / 0