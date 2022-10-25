Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates
Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days. Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
Mount Shasta Herald
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | October 25
The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and KTLA. The Clippers enter their matchup against the Thunder as an 8.5-point favorite....
Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) take on the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) Thursday at Barclays Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Mavericks suffered a narrow 113-111...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) welcome the San Antonio Spurs (3-1) to Target Center Wednesday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Timberwolves come into this game following a...
Mount Shasta Herald
First look: New England Patriots at New York Jets odds and lines
The New England Patriots (3-4) hit the road for a matchup with the New York Jets (5-2) Sunday in Week 8. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Patriots vs. Jets from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
NOLA.com
Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels shows poise in win against Mavericks
In his first taste of meaningful NBA action, Dyson Daniels had to defend a basketball prodigy. With 4:35 remaining in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game, Daniels subbed in for the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans. He was asked to guard Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks’ lead ball-handler who at 19 years old won the EuroLeague MVP.
ESPN
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
Kristaps Porzingis Proving to be Reliable Option for Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis' season high 20 points helps lift Wizards over new look Pistons.
ESPN
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy
The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
