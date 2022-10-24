ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons game score vs. Atlanta Hawks: Time, TV channel, more info

Detroit Pistons (1-4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (3-1) Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). Game notes: The Hawks won Wednesday's first battle in Detroit, 118-113, despite 59 points combined from Bojan Bogdanovic (33) and Cade Cunningham (26). Trae Young scored 35 for Atlanta, despite 9-for-21 shooting and 1-for-7 on 3s, thanks to making 16 of 17 free throws. John Collins added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. The Pistons hope to have soaring rookie Jaden Ivey (fever) play in this game after he missed the first matchup. ... The Pistons next host defending champion Golden State on Sunday, then visit Milwaukee the following night for the first of two straight matchups.
DETROIT, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs Sacramento Kings: Live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the first matchup of a four-game stretch on the West Coast. The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings. Don't let the record fool you. The Kings (0-3) have lost their three games by a combined 14 points. Those losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers and Warriors are expected to be championship contenders, and the Trail Blazers have a 4-0 record.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy