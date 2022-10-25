Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions
Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown made a shirt with Tom Brady’s wife on it & all proceeds go to fatherless children
Oh man, Antonio Brown is messed up. He is now selling T-shirts with Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele on them for 50 dollars and claims that all proceeds will go to fatherless children. Antonio Brown keeps clowning Tom Brady and it maybe working. Tom Brady looks lost on the football...
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Daughter’s Custom Patrick Mahomes Jacket During 49ers Game
Turning heads with her adorableness, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was seen rocking a sweet jacket dedicated to her NFL star father during the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday (October 23rd). While sharing some Game Day snapshots, Patrick Mahomes’ wife showed off her daughter’s super...
NFL World Reacts To What RGIII Said About Andrew Luck
Former NFL quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III will forever be tied at the hip over their Heisman Trophy rivalry and the race to see who would go No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, neither one of them was able to have the kind of NFL career they wanted.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game
With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
