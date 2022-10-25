ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

richlandsource.com

Springboro soars over Beavercreek

Springboro stormed to a second-game lead and cruised to a 3-1 win over Beavercreek in Ohio girls volleyball on October 26. Recently on October 22, Springboro squared off with Riverside Stebbins in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Springboro doesn't allow Troy a point

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Troy as it was blanked 4-0 by Springboro during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. In recent action on October 20, Springboro faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Troy took on Clayton Northmont on October 20 at Troy High School. For more, click here.
SPRINGBORO, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tuesday Girls Soccer/Volleyball District Semifinal Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Kenton Ridge in a D-II district semifinal at Carroll High School Tuesday. Tippecanoe, 16-2-1, will play Summit Country Day in a district championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School. Kendall Davis and...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Jerome claims gritty victory against Westerville North

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dublin Jerome wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Westerville North in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 25. Tough to find an edge early, Dublin Jerome and Westerville North fashioned a 1-1...
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
DAYTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets

MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
wfft.com

Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

