3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
richlandsource.com
Springboro soars over Beavercreek
Springboro stormed to a second-game lead and cruised to a 3-1 win over Beavercreek in Ohio girls volleyball on October 26. Recently on October 22, Springboro squared off with Riverside Stebbins in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Springboro doesn't allow Troy a point
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Troy as it was blanked 4-0 by Springboro during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. In recent action on October 20, Springboro faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Troy took on Clayton Northmont on October 20 at Troy High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty blankets Upper Arlington with swarming defensive effort
Powell Olentangy Liberty corralled Upper Arlington's offense and never let go to fuel a 1-0 victory on October 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on October 15, Upper Arlington squared off with Dublin Coffman in a soccer game. For more, click here.
AES Ohio: Power restored in Beavercreek
AES Ohio reported that the outage was on Beaver Valley Alpha Road. Crews were dispatched to the area and power was expected to be restored within the hour.
richlandsource.com
Grove City Christian counts the overtimes and a victory over Columbus Tree of Life Christian
This clash finally finished when Grove City Christian eclipsed Columbus Tree of Life Christian 1-0 in extra time in Ohio boys soccer on October 26. Neither squad could muster goals in the first overtime period.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Girls Soccer/Volleyball District Semifinal Roundup
BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Kenton Ridge in a D-II district semifinal at Carroll High School Tuesday. Tippecanoe, 16-2-1, will play Summit Country Day in a district championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School. Kendall Davis and...
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
richlandsource.com
Dublin Jerome claims gritty victory against Westerville North
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dublin Jerome wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Westerville North in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 25. Tough to find an edge early, Dublin Jerome and Westerville North fashioned a 1-1...
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Fox 19
Current, former players heap praise on UC’s Fickell after record-breaking win: WATCH
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell is now the winningest coach in program history. The Bearcats’ win against the SMU Mustangs Saturday at Nippert Stadium gave Fickell his 54th win, passing Rick Minter for most wins all-time. Minter earned his 53 wins across ten...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
WLWT 5
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
wfft.com
Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips
According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
Man removed from home after Preble County standoff
According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, the Preble County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Authorities have the home surrounded at this time.
