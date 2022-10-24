People who downloaded the state of Oregon’s digital COVID-19 vaccination record in April may be waiting a while for their fifth shot to appear. That’s because a glitch is blocking the record from working as planned when a user has more than four shots, state officials say. That could be inconvenient if you were relying on it to get in to the Portland Thorns national semifinals game Sunday at Providence Park in Portland, for instance.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO