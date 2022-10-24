Read full article on original website
Creativity Needed To Address Health Care Workforce Shortage, Experts Say
Even for an audience well-acquainted with Oregon’s health care workforce shortage, some of the numbers discussed at the Oct. 25 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference were bracing and provocative. For instance, a staggering 30-40% of new nurses are leaving the industry after their first year, said Troy...
The Future Of Oregon Health Care Holds A Host of Uncertainties, Experts Say
The politics around health care in Oregon are about to get wild. A big-spending governor’s race that’s leaving many questions unanswered. A huge new crop of rookie lawmakers and freshly-appointed agency heads. Adjustments needed for recently adopted laws. And a systemwide fiscal crisis in health care that, by one account, will break in the middle of the legislative session.
The Use Of Psilocybin Is On The Ballot Again For Many Oregon Voters
This article was republished from Jefferson Public Radio. In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked.
Oregon’s Digital Vaccine Card System Isn’t Working Right
People who downloaded the state of Oregon’s digital COVID-19 vaccination record in April may be waiting a while for their fifth shot to appear. That’s because a glitch is blocking the record from working as planned when a user has more than four shots, state officials say. That could be inconvenient if you were relying on it to get in to the Portland Thorns national semifinals game Sunday at Providence Park in Portland, for instance.
