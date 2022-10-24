Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
Father Goes Viral Defending His Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses
A Florida father is going viral for defending his daughters and their homecoming attire choices. After the father posted a photo of himself posing with his daughters, comments on his post raised his eyebrows - and his blood pressure. As you can imagine, many people appeared to have commented on...
Shaq Challenges Barkley to Hilarious Spelling Contest on Live TV
Who knew that the best comedy duo on television would be two of basketball's greatest players? Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have made watching the pre-game, halftime, and post-game segments of TNT's NBA coverage "must-see TV". I have to admit, their schtick is often more entertaining than the actual games.
