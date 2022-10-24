Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased
Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
I won a $1million lottery – see how I predicted my win
ONE woman had a gut feeling that led to a $1million lottery win. Greensboro, North Carolina resident Licette Griffin in a convenience store when she made a bold prediction. Licette noted to the clerk that she had a feeling she was going to win soon. The next day, Licette was...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $700 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $700 million.
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
Old woman finds $5000 winning scratch off lottery ticket on floor of gas station, takes her windfall to Vegas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. All in all, I’d say my grandfather was a very lucky man.
I won $1million on a Powerball jackpot – I thought I was dreaming but my ‘family’ strategy was key
AFTER picking the same numbers for years, a Kentucky man finally hit the jackpot and won $1million. The winner, who would like to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he had been picking a combination of family birthdays for years and it just paid off. He purchased the ticket on...
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
I won my state’s biggest lotto prize – the secret strategy I used let me win again and again
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
South Carolina Man Wins $300K Scratch-Off Lottery Days After He Nearly ‘Forgot About It’
After a South Carolina man spent a couple of bucks on a lottery ticket, he’s now $300,000 richer. However, it nearly slipped his mind. According to reports, the lucky man almost lost out on his major cash prize after forgetting he purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket during a quick trip to a nearby gas station.
Man Dodged Call From Unknown Number Unaware He Won $100K From Lottery
A lottery official told Newsweek that winners have 10 business days to claim their winnings before a new drawing is held.
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Wife making Walmart run comes home with winning South Carolina lottery ticket instead
She picked up her husband at home and made a beeline to cash the prize, lottery officials said.
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
4 people waking up as millionaires after Powerball drawing, jackpot hits $420M
WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot prize has toppled the $400 million mark as it continues a weekslong winless streak. Even so, people in several states are waking up as millionaires this morning. Three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota purchased winning tickets worth $1 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.
Lottery results and numbers: Lotto and Thunderball draw tonight, October 22, 2022
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (October 22, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £7.1million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
Powerball jackpot swells to $625 million before tonight’s drawing
Three people across the country won a $1 million Powerball prize recently, including a Long Islander.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $800 million after no winner in latest drawing
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $800 million after no winner was drawn Wednesday night. The winning numbers for the October 26 drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 Powerball 24. There were six $1 million winners, including one in Connecticut. The one-time all cash option now stands at $383.7 million. This...
