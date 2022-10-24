Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellsworth American
Janet Korzekwa McGrath
Janet Korzekwa McGrath, 65, beloved wife of Paul K. McGrath, passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2022, of COVID-19 pneumonia. Janet was born in Hobbs, N.M., to Clement Korzekwa and Marge Korzekwa Denning. Janet’s career as a software developer for DOD, FedEx and GIS was followed by an active life as...
Ellsworth American
Sister Margaret Dorgan
Carmelite Sister Margaret Dorgan died Oct. 21, 2022. She was born in Providence, R.I., the daughter of John and Isabelle (Carroll) Dorgan, on July 2, 1927. Sister Margaret graduated from Classical High School in Providence in 1944 and enrolled in Radcliffe College, eventually receiving a Harvard/Radcliffe degree in philosophy. She...
Ellsworth American
The art of friendship
BLUE HILL — Almost 60 years ago, Ramone Hanley-Warren and Pat Horton met in fifth grade. Both women would become artists and their lifelong friendship is celebrated in a show featuring their respective paintings and hand-felted fiber creations through Nov. 29 at the Blue Hill Public Library. A public reception will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5, at the library.
Ellsworth American
A lobster industry ally
Lobster fishing in Maine has been a way of life for more than a century. As a former Senate chair of the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee, I know firsthand that hundreds of Maine families and thousands of employees rely on this fishery for their livelihoods. Millions of people all over the world enjoy the distinct taste of Maine lobster every year. Maine’s economy benefits greatly from the Maine lobster fishing industry.
Ellsworth American
The art of friendship: Show feature lifelong friends’ artwork
BLUE HILL — “Friendship in Art and Life,” featuring the work of Sedgwick fiber artist Pat Horton and Edgecomb painter Ramone Hanley-Warren, will be on display during November at the Blue Hill Public Library. An opening reception will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Ellsworth American
A champion for education
Many people talk about supporting education. Brian Langley has a long and well-known history as a leader and champion of education. As chair of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee in Augusta, Brian was known and recognized for listening to all points of view, looking for “threads of truth” and using those threads to weave effective public policy.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of October 27
ELLSWORTH — Concerned citizens kept officers busy during the past week. Someone reported a woman at a local business acting strangely Oct. 22. The woman was actually cleaning her car and preparing for a new windshield to be installed. A motorist on Oct. 22 asked an officer to check...
Ellsworth American
Spanish conversation sessions in Surry
SURRY — The Gatherings in Surry is hosting Spanish conversation sessions on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All levels are invited to practice speaking Spanish together. The cost is $2 per person. For more information, call (757) 515-0409 or visit www.surrygatherings.org.
Ellsworth American
Helen’s recognized for helping schools
ELLSWORTH — Helen’s Restaurant has been selected to receive the 2022 Maine School Board Association (MSBA) Business Friend of Education Award. The award is to be presented on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Maine School Management Annual Fall Conference at the Augusta Civic Center. “Each year the MSBA...
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
Ellsworth American
SPCA Howl-O-Run set for Oct. 30 in Lamoine
LAMOINE — Put on your best costume and strap on your running shoes for the Fourth Annual Jim Nobil Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run to benefit the SPCA of Hancock County. Howl-O-Run is being held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. All the proceeds will support the animals in the SPCA’s care.
Ellsworth American
3,223 Aurora acres to be “forever wild”
AURORA — An agreement to conserve 3,223 acres of forestland, including a portion of the Union River’s headwaters, had many moving parts but a simple end goal: that the land remain wild. “I can’t emphasize enough how much of a big deal this is for the region,” says...
Ellsworth American
Healthy Acadia program Nov. 3
ELLSWORTH — Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom, for “Food Memories: Connecting Through Stories,” with special guest Emily Shanahan. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.
Ellsworth American
“Erratic” person causes school cancellation in Brooklin
BROOKLIN — School Union 76 Superintendent Daniel Ross canceled school on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for Brooklin students due to an “erratic” person on the school grounds Tuesday night. Ross announced the closure in the morning via the usual channels but sent a letter to parents and caregivers...
Ellsworth American
Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories
BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Court
The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:. Carl Wesley Gray, 47, Sedgwick. Violating protection from abuse order at Sedgwick, May 19, 2022. Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended. Probation one year. Protective order from harassment violation at Sedgwick, May 19, 2022. Jail 35 days. Violating condition of release at Sedgwick, May 19, 2022. Jail 35 days.
Ellsworth American
Lab, YMCA partner on child-care center
BAR HARBOR — A crowd of Jackson Laboratory employees and community leaders gathered Oct. 18 at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new onsite child-care center. The center, which will accommodate more than 50 children when fully staffed, is slated to open in 2024 and will be managed by the Down East Family YMCA.
Ellsworth American
District 16 candidates talk economy, health care and housing availability
BLUE HILL — Candidates for Maine House of Representatives District 16 to replace Sarah Pebworth, who is not seeking reelection, discussed issues facing the Blue Hill Peninsula, among others, during an online candidate forum on Oct. 13. The event was hosted by the Maine League of Women Voters, The...
Ellsworth American
Wicked fun with Matt & Ben
BANGOR — Help has arrived for those who have had trouble sleeping at night and whose daylight hours have been plagued by endless head scratching over this question: How on earth did a pair of Gen X, college drop-out, yahoos from Southie, like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, come up with the near perfect screenplay for the Oscar-winning movie “Good Will Hunting” their first time out of the gate?
Ellsworth American
Heart of Ellsworth appoints two new board members
ELLSWORTH — Lucille Poulin and Tracy Scheckel were named to the Heart of Ellsworth Board of Directors at the group’s October meeting. Poulin has been involved with Heart of Ellsworth for several years as a supporter and event coordinator. She is a hospice doctor and is passionate about having a vibrant community for those who live, work and visit here. “Helping to organize the Ellsworth Pride event was a great opportunity to work with other Heart of Ellsworth members, and I anticipate being able to provide some of my energy and skills to future projects to bring about positive changes in our community,” she commented.
Comments / 0