A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Pelosi's husband attacked with hammer in targeted SF break-in; suspect shouted, 'Where is Nancy?'
Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house was broken into early Friday morning and her husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer, police say. Pelosi was not home at the time.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
With inflation sticking around, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
NEW YORK (AP) — With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans’ savings and made the economy the top issue for voters. Biden was joined by Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the nation’s financial watchdog agency, which is targeting overdraft fees charged by banks as well as bad check fees, which are levied against a bank customer when a check isn’t valid.
Samsung officially names third-generation heir Lee chairman
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics has officially appointed third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong as executive chairman, two months after he secured a pardon of his conviction for bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government. Lee’s promotion is partially symbolic as he has helmed the Samsung group in his capacity as the electronics company’s vice chairman since 2014, when his late father suffered a heart attack. Lee is now navigating one of his toughest stretches as the technology giant’s leader. The economic havoc unleashed by Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising interest rates imposed by central banks to counter surging prices have slowed consumer spending on technology devices and deflated chip shipments.
French, German leaders to meet in Paris amid diverging views
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to meet in Paris with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz amid divergences between the two neighbors and key European Union allies over EU strategy, defense and economic policies. Macron and Scholz will have a working lunch at the Elysee presidential palace Wednesday. Initially, a French-German joint Cabinet meeting was scheduled that day, but it has been postponed for January, both Paris and Berlin arguing they still have work to reach consensus on some bilateral issues. French-German divergences are not unusual as both countries, which are the eurozone’s biggest economies, are used to having different stances on a series of topics, including defense and energy.
Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Gaps in fencing along the US-Mexico border can be a dramatic — and sometimes puzzling — sight. Miles of tall steel bollards end abruptly, giving way to open space or much smaller barriers that are designed to block vehicles from crossing, but not people. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey...
