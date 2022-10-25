ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane football shows out at Homecoming Game

Tulane football put on a show this Homecoming Weekend with a 38-28 victory over the Memphis Tigers. The win keeps the Green Wave at the top of the American Athletic Conference standings and moved them to the 23rd spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The offense was nothing...
MEMPHIS, TN
tulanehullabaloo.com

Error filled volleyball dominated in recent play

Tulane volleyball’s season limped along with three more shutout losses before finally winning in five sets. The team now sits 7-14 overall but just 2-8 in conference play. The Green Wave are second to the bottom in the American Athletic Conference standings, only better than South Florida. After being...
FLORIDA STATE
tulanehullabaloo.com

Riptide’s Reflections | Tale of two halves

The Tulane Homecoming football game against the Memphis Tigers was one for the books. WIth a record breaking 30,100 people in the stands, an electric punt return touchdown by Jha’Quan Jackson and a 35-point lead by halftime, it looked like the Green Wave sealed the deal on a dominant victory. However, the team that came back on the field for the second half looked completely different from the team in the first half.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers’ Davis named to preseason watch list

MEMPHIS – More accolades for one of Penny Hardaway’s newest Tigers. Former SMU star and reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis was one of 20 named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy award, which annually goes to the top point guard in the country. Sunday, Davis led all scorers with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NOLA.com

Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming

Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
CHALMETTE, LA
TMZ.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis

Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
tulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane Hullabaloo named finalist for Pacemaker awards

The Tulane Hullabaloo placed in the Associated College Press’ Pacemaker 100 award list for the 2021-2022 year. As part of the ACP’s centennial celebration, the Pacemaker 100 list recognizes the top 100 publications represented in the Pacemaker award’s history over the last 100 years. The Hullabaloo also...
WASHINGTON, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Tulane opens the Anne Rice vaults for ‘Absolutely Unpredictable’ exhibition

Just in time for the annual celebration of the macabre, Tulane University Special Collections will open an exhibition of its Anne Rice collection on Thursday (Oct. 27). Absolutely Unpredictable: Anne Rice in the City of Transgression will display rare items and archival materials related to Rice and her works. The exhibition, free and open to the public, will be on display through Feb. 17, 2023, and will be celebrated with a costumes-optional reception on Thursday evening.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy