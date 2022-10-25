The Tulane Homecoming football game against the Memphis Tigers was one for the books. WIth a record breaking 30,100 people in the stands, an electric punt return touchdown by Jha’Quan Jackson and a 35-point lead by halftime, it looked like the Green Wave sealed the deal on a dominant victory. However, the team that came back on the field for the second half looked completely different from the team in the first half.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO