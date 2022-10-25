Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Related
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane football shows out at Homecoming Game
Tulane football put on a show this Homecoming Weekend with a 38-28 victory over the Memphis Tigers. The win keeps the Green Wave at the top of the American Athletic Conference standings and moved them to the 23rd spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The offense was nothing...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Error filled volleyball dominated in recent play
Tulane volleyball’s season limped along with three more shutout losses before finally winning in five sets. The team now sits 7-14 overall but just 2-8 in conference play. The Green Wave are second to the bottom in the American Athletic Conference standings, only better than South Florida. After being...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Riptide’s Reflections | Tale of two halves
The Tulane Homecoming football game against the Memphis Tigers was one for the books. WIth a record breaking 30,100 people in the stands, an electric punt return touchdown by Jha’Quan Jackson and a 35-point lead by halftime, it looked like the Green Wave sealed the deal on a dominant victory. However, the team that came back on the field for the second half looked completely different from the team in the first half.
St. John’s basketball recruiting target Carl Cherenfant picks Memphis
The St. John’s basketball program lost one of its key recruits to the Memphis Tigers. The positive recruiting vibes within the St. John’s basketball program have come to a screeching halt. After the Johnnies landed Class of 2023 four-star forward Brandon Gardner this summer it looked like Mike...
Tigers’ Davis named to preseason watch list
MEMPHIS – More accolades for one of Penny Hardaway’s newest Tigers. Former SMU star and reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis was one of 20 named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy award, which annually goes to the top point guard in the country. Sunday, Davis led all scorers with […]
Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO from Jason & John with perspective
Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO from Jason & John with perspective Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO from Jason & John with perspective Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO
NOLA.com
Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming
Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
TMZ.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
Civil War relics found under Memphis bridge as Mississippi River water levels drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Longtime relic collector Riley Bryant said he had a good hunch that he would find something interesting last weekend under the I-55 bridge in Memphis as the Mississippi River's water levels reached record lows. But the 21-year-old student and videographer never expected to see such a...
$30K in liquor stolen from Memphis store in 6 minutes, owner says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in six months, the owner of a local liquor store is out thousands after thieves smashed their way into the store and took off with cases of stolen alcohol. The owner of the Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits in Cordova told FOX13...
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
wknofm.org
In Horn Lake, Ground Broken for New Mosque; First in North Mississippi
About 40 people gathered over the weekend to plant a set of Magnolia trees on a vacant 80-acre plot of land in a City of Horn Lake neighborhood. The site will eventually be transformed into a mosque and Muslim cemetery – a first for Northern Mississippi. Participants said the...
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to 8 after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane Hullabaloo named finalist for Pacemaker awards
The Tulane Hullabaloo placed in the Associated College Press’ Pacemaker 100 award list for the 2021-2022 year. As part of the ACP’s centennial celebration, the Pacemaker 100 list recognizes the top 100 publications represented in the Pacemaker award’s history over the last 100 years. The Hullabaloo also...
NOLA.com
Woman punched, pulled from vehicle during carjacking in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A 36-year-old woman was punched twice and pulled from her vehicle during a carjacking in Algiers, New Orleans police said Wednesday. The crime was reported to authorities around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard (map). An unidentified man opened the driver's door of the woman's car,...
localmemphis.com
Police investigating car crashing off overpass on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Reports indicate that a car off a bridge on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway on Sunday. Police are investigating the incident.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Plum Orchard Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 470 block of Francisco Verrett Drive. Police say a woman arrived to an area hospital where she later died from her...
uptownmessenger.com
Tulane opens the Anne Rice vaults for ‘Absolutely Unpredictable’ exhibition
Just in time for the annual celebration of the macabre, Tulane University Special Collections will open an exhibition of its Anne Rice collection on Thursday (Oct. 27). Absolutely Unpredictable: Anne Rice in the City of Transgression will display rare items and archival materials related to Rice and her works. The exhibition, free and open to the public, will be on display through Feb. 17, 2023, and will be celebrated with a costumes-optional reception on Thursday evening.
Comments / 4