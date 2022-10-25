ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Progressive Democrats urge Biden to shift strategy and engage with Russia

By Guardian staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Pramila Jayapal Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A group of US congressional Democrats have urged president Joe Biden to pursue direct engagement with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, while still maintaining current military and economic commitments to Kyiv.

“Given the destruction created by this war for Ukraine and the world, as well as the risk of catastrophic escalation, we … believe it is in the interests of Ukraine, the United States, and the world to avoid a prolonged conflict,” the 30 Democratic members write in the letter to Biden.

“For this reason, we urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire”.

Among the 30 signatories to the letter are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, from the most progressive wing of the party, collectively known as “the squad”.

The letter was led by Representative Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the congressional Progressive Caucus.

“As legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens of billions of US taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously consider all possible avenues, including direct engagement with Russia,” they write.

Asked for comment, state department spokesperson Ned Price said: “Right now, we have heard from Ukrainian partners, repeatedly, that this war will only end through diplomacy and dialogue. We have not heard any reciprocal statement or refrain from Moscow that they are ready in good faith to engage in that diplomacy and dialogue.”

Washington has committed about $66bn for Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February, providing Kyiv with weapons and other military assistance, humanitarian aid and economic support.

The letter comes with just two weeks to go before the 8 November US midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress.

Some Republicans have warned there could be tighter control of funding for Ukraine if their party wins control of Congress.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy recently said there will be no “blank check” for Ukraine if Republicans win control of the chamber from Biden’s fellow Democrats, raising concerns that Republicans might choke off Ukraine aid.

However, analysts said the party was more likely to slow it down or pare it back.

Bill Weronko
2d ago

Joe Biden is unable to directly engage with anyone because of his dementia. He is a national security risk and we push the world into WW3.

2d ago

I would tell them to be the first to strap on her uniform and lead the way. Our military is in the worst shape it’s been for a long time. And the men and women who do have the guts to strap on a uniform to protect this country knows that Joe Biden would leave them on the battlefield at any given time like he did in Afghanistan

Gregory Leake
2d ago

After already giving the Ukraine 👿 over 100 Billion Dollars the Democratic party should take care of it's own 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🙏✅✅✅⁉️▶️▶️▶️▶️▶️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

