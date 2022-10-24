Read full article on original website
Friday’s inflation report has investors bracing for volatility
Tomorrow at 8:30 EDT, the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) will release the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. This will be the most recent data that the Federal Reserve will have on inflation and therefore be a key component to their sealing the fate of the size of the next rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances. The Conference Board survey on Tuesday also showed more consumers...
Weak dollar, big U.S. crude exports buoy oil markets
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices surged nearly 3% on Wednesday, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. The dollar's weakness added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting...
World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after 60% jump in 2022
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after a 60% surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a...
Dollar sags as Fed seen tilting less hawkish, euro back above parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The euro rose back above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month on Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes, sending the greenback tumbling. The European common currency rose...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
France's Michelin cuts cash flow outlook on soaring cost inflation
Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday cut its full-year free cash flow guidance citing an uncertain demand outlook, soaring cost inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, but posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. The company adjusted its structural free cash flow guidance to 700 million euros having...
S&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street wavered on Wednesday, poised to snap a three-day rally as dour earnings guidance added to mounting fears of a global economic slowdown. But those fears, along with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, continued to feed hopes that...
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen backing off of its aggressive rate-hike pace starting in December after a raft of data published Thursday added fresh evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank has sought to engineer is underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18...
U.S. developing domestic uranium strategy - energy secretary
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States is working on supplying its own uranium for existing and advanced nuclear reactors that could become commercial in the future to reduce dependency on Russia for the fuel, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. energy secretary told reporters on Wednesday. The United States relies...
World stocks at five-week high, but mood souring
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks hit a five-week high on Wednesday on hopes that the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes could soon start to slow, although disappointing earnings from U.S. heavyweights and concern about the outlook meant the mood was already souring. News that the British government's...
Is the Fed ready to slow down? Gold price is watching what Powell has to say
(Kitco News) Next week is all about monetary policy as gold wraps up Friday under heavy selling pressure. With the fourth 75-basis-point rate hike already priced in for Wednesday, the main question is whether the Federal Reserve will be slowing down after the November meeting. A few data points already...
Germany hashes out compromise to allow smaller stake China port deal
BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany may allow China's Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what an economy ministry source on Tuesday described as an "emergency solution" to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco made a bid...
Copper: the most important metal we’re running short of
Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. World mined copper production, in thousands of tonnes. Source: US Geological Survey. In recent years,...
Caterpillar beats profit estimates on strong equipment demand; shares rise
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue as the industrial bellwether continued to benefit from equipment price increases and elevated energy prices. Shares of the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer rose nearly 10%. Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar...
U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks up but remains down on the day
(Kitco News)The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The preliminary estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.6% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
Italy's windfall tax on energy companies needs to be rewritten - PM
ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy needs to rewrite its windfall tax on energy companies that have benefited from surging oil and gas prices, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Wednesday. The previous government led by Mario Draghi expected to fund part of its measures to soften the impact...
Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
World Bank sees gold prices falling another 4% in 2023
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The international financial institution said in its updated forecasts, published Thursday, that it looks for gold prices to...
