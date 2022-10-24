Read full article on original website
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone
New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
Yankees are 1 bad decision away from inciting a riot
New York Yankees fans wanting change in the organization after their ALCS sweep may not like a recent report about the team’s plans. To say the New York Yankees fanbase is upset, angry, and fed up after another early postseason exit is a massive understatement. Once again, the Yankees were unable to get past the Houston Astros in the playoffs, this time losing in four straight games in the American League Championship Series.
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Ozzie Guillen’s return to the White Sox gets cold water dumped on it
The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after Tony La Russa retired at the end of the 2022 season. The White Sox have conducted an extensive search so far, and haven’t ruled anyone out just yet, but it sounds like a potential return for former manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t likely to happen.
Miami Marlins looking to trade market for center field help
Another offseason and another Miami Marlins quest to add bats to the lineup. The Marlins have been looking for a center fielder since trading Starling Marte to the A’s during the 2021 campaign. They had attempted to lure Marte back during the offseason, only to watch him sign with the division rival Mets. That left the Marlins to attempt to cobble the position together with a quartet of youngsters without much success.
