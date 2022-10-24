ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yankees are 1 bad decision away from inciting a riot

New York Yankees fans wanting change in the organization after their ALCS sweep may not like a recent report about the team’s plans. To say the New York Yankees fanbase is upset, angry, and fed up after another early postseason exit is a massive understatement. Once again, the Yankees were unable to get past the Houston Astros in the playoffs, this time losing in four straight games in the American League Championship Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami Marlins looking to trade market for center field help

Another offseason and another Miami Marlins quest to add bats to the lineup. The Marlins have been looking for a center fielder since trading Starling Marte to the A’s during the 2021 campaign. They had attempted to lure Marte back during the offseason, only to watch him sign with the division rival Mets. That left the Marlins to attempt to cobble the position together with a quartet of youngsters without much success.
MIAMI, FL
