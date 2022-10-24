Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Friday’s inflation report has investors bracing for volatility
Tomorrow at 8:30 EDT, the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) will release the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. This will be the most recent data that the Federal Reserve will have on inflation and therefore be a key component to their sealing the fate of the size of the next rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.
kitco.com
Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
kitco.com
Global shares rise, as Sterling rallies and dollar retreats
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street continued its advance on Tuesday as weak data stoked hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes and European shares notched a second day of gains as better-than-expected earnings offset economic worries. Sterling rallied as Rishi Sunak became...
kitco.com
Dollar sags as Fed seen tilting less hawkish, euro back above parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The euro rose back above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month on Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes, sending the greenback tumbling. The European common currency rose...
kitco.com
Toronto markets rally as BoC surprises with smaller 50 bps hike
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as a smaller-than-expected increase in interest rate by the Bank of Canada raised hopes that the central bank could be reining in on one of its faster monetary tightening cycles ever. At 10:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), the Toronto...
kitco.com
The UK and Australia move forward in their efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Parliament member Andrew Griffith introduced the amendment last week, signaling that the bill would bring crypto under its...
kitco.com
Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen backing off of its aggressive rate-hike pace starting in December after a raft of data published Thursday added fresh evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank has sought to engineer is underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18...
kitco.com
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
kitco.com
Euro slides after ECB raises rates by 75 basis points, bank stocks rise
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The euro dropped and European government bond yields slid after the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. Bank stocks were also in focus, rising after the central bank changed the terms of one of its pandemic-era programme...
kitco.com
Is the Fed ready to slow down? Gold price is watching what Powell has to say
(Kitco News) Next week is all about monetary policy as gold wraps up Friday under heavy selling pressure. With the fourth 75-basis-point rate hike already priced in for Wednesday, the main question is whether the Federal Reserve will be slowing down after the November meeting. A few data points already...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - October 27, 2022
Prices as of 9:31 a.m. EDT 27 October 2022 $1,665.20 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 27 October 2022 to 11 November 2022. Gold prices have been in an uptrend since late last week. Prices seem to be holding up well in light of mixed economic data, volatile equity markets, and political winds. Today the first estimate of U.S. third quarter GDP came in at 2.6%, a healthy level and stronger than market expectations. Inflation meanwhile continues to be at high levels. It is expected that the Federal Reserve raise interest rates next week by 75 basis points. This is likely already priced into many markets, including precious metals. That said, the near term economic forecast suggests lower growth globally or recessionary conditions and still high inflation rates, in addition to political friction worldwide. Gold prices are expected to head higher, perhaps testing $1,680 or $1,700. There remains potential for a pullback, but could be limited to $1,650.
kitco.com
Yen slips after BOJ stays dovish; dollar recovers some lost ground
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The yen weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish stance, while the dollar was trying to rebound across the board from losses early in the week on expectations the Federal Reserve will hint at slowing its aggressive pace of rate hikes.
kitco.com
First Quantum posts net earnings of $113M in Q3, notes broad cost inflation and recessionary concerns
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In Q3 2022, the company also produced 67,417 ounces of gold, down from the 74,959 ounces in Q2...
kitco.com
Caterpillar beats profit estimates on strong equipment demand; shares rise
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue as the industrial bellwether continued to benefit from equipment price increases and elevated energy prices. Shares of the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer rose nearly 10%. Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar...
kitco.com
Musk informs co-investors he plans to close Twitter deal by Friday, person familiar says
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has notified co-investors who committed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) that he plans to close his buyout of the social media firm by Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance,...
kitco.com
ECB will keep tightening as Eurozone economy keeps slowing
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. After raising interest rates by 75 basis points across the board, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse under investor scrutiny ahead of business overhaul
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) is set to announce a major strategic overhaul on Thursday after a string of losses and risk management failures have put the embattled Swiss lender under investor scrutiny. Switzerland's second largest bank could face a capital shortfall of up to 9...
kitco.com
Fed to drop 'sledgehammer', will gold tank 40% like after 2011? Axel Merk
Axel Merk, CIO and founder of Merk Investments, discusses the outlook for gold, inflation, and the economy, with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
kitco.com
U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks up but remains down on the day
(Kitco News)The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The preliminary estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.6% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
kitco.com
Italy's Treasury enlists help of more foundations for MPS share sale
MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Fondazione Cariplo on Tuesday approved a small investment in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), a source close to the charitable institution said, as the Treasury turned to more banking foundations to support the lender's new share issue. The Treasury, which owns 64% of...
Comments / 0