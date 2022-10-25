ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
thecomeback.com

Russia announces major Brittney Griner decision

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. She had previously pled guilty to attempting to bring hashish oil onto a domestic flight on Feb. 17th with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians levied a nine-year sentence against her, which she is to...
The Independent

Russian court hears appeal by Griner against 9-year sentence

A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.Griner is taking part in the session held at the Moscow Regional Court via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is being held.Griner’s February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before...
HollywoodLife

Brittney Griner Found Guilty & Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison By Russian Court

Update (10/25/22 10:41 a.m. EST): Brittney Griner’s appeal was rejected on Tuesday, October 25. The court upheld her nine-year sentence. There are still two higher courts that her lawyers could go to seek an appeal, but it’s unclear what they’re next steps are. Her attorneys said that they planned to discuss with her, according to The New York Times. “We generally think that we must use all the available legal tools, especially given the harsh and unprecedented nature of her verdict,” they said in a statement.
hotnewhiphop.com

White House Pens Statement On Brittney Griner’s Appeal Denial

They stressed that she has been “wrongfully detained” & said she had to “undergo another sham judicial proceeding.”. Although the Biden administration has been chastised over Brittney Griner’s continued incarceration, the White House continues to denounce the WNBA star’s sentence. Earlier this year, Griner was detained while traveling in Russia after officials located cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner has long contested that it was all a mistake, reportedly stating that the marijuana was prescribed by a physician in the U.S.
CBS Minnesota

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals her case in Russian court

A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. She is taking part in the session, held at the Moscow Regional Court, via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow, where she is being held.The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted on August 4th after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. Earlier this month, Brittney's wife, Cherelle Griner, told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified...
