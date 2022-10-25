Update (10/25/22 10:41 a.m. EST): Brittney Griner’s appeal was rejected on Tuesday, October 25. The court upheld her nine-year sentence. There are still two higher courts that her lawyers could go to seek an appeal, but it’s unclear what they’re next steps are. Her attorneys said that they planned to discuss with her, according to The New York Times. “We generally think that we must use all the available legal tools, especially given the harsh and unprecedented nature of her verdict,” they said in a statement.

2 DAYS AGO