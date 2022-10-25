Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Griner faces difficult conditions at Russian penal colony, former prisoners and advocates say
Brittney Griner will enter a system of isolation, grueling labor and psychological torment when she is transferred to a penal colony, the successor to the infamous Russian gulag, to fulfill a nine-year sentence handed down Tuesday in Moscow, former prisoners and advocates said. Human rights violations are a regular feature...
thecomeback.com
Russia announces major Brittney Griner decision
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. She had previously pled guilty to attempting to bring hashish oil onto a domestic flight on Feb. 17th with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians levied a nine-year sentence against her, which she is to...
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
CNN's Erica Hill speaks with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price after a Russian court upheld basketball star Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction.
Report: U.S., Russia Have Discussed Brittney Griner ‘In Recent Days’
The WNBA star has been wrongfully detained for 249 days as of Monday.
Russian court hears appeal by Griner against 9-year sentence
A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.Griner is taking part in the session held at the Moscow Regional Court via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is being held.Griner’s February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before...
Brittney Griner Found Guilty & Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison By Russian Court
Update (10/25/22 10:41 a.m. EST): Brittney Griner’s appeal was rejected on Tuesday, October 25. The court upheld her nine-year sentence. There are still two higher courts that her lawyers could go to seek an appeal, but it’s unclear what they’re next steps are. Her attorneys said that they planned to discuss with her, according to The New York Times. “We generally think that we must use all the available legal tools, especially given the harsh and unprecedented nature of her verdict,” they said in a statement.
hotnewhiphop.com
White House Pens Statement On Brittney Griner’s Appeal Denial
They stressed that she has been “wrongfully detained” & said she had to “undergo another sham judicial proceeding.”. Although the Biden administration has been chastised over Brittney Griner’s continued incarceration, the White House continues to denounce the WNBA star’s sentence. Earlier this year, Griner was detained while traveling in Russia after officials located cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner has long contested that it was all a mistake, reportedly stating that the marijuana was prescribed by a physician in the U.S.
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals her case in Russian court
A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. She is taking part in the session, held at the Moscow Regional Court, via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow, where she is being held.The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted on August 4th after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. Earlier this month, Brittney's wife, Cherelle Griner, told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified...
