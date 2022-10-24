ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
FOX Sports

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
ESPN

NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy

The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

