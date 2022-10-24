Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
Semi truck fire closes all lanes of northbound I-65 on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A fire in a semi tractor-trailer stopped traffic on a busy highway late Wednesday. The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on Interstate 65 around Edgewood Avenue, which is just south of I-465. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the truck was hauling a cargo of potatoes.
Truck badly damages CSX train, tracks in Hancock County crash
A CSX train was badly damaged after a truck collided with it early Thursday on State Road 67 between McCordsville and Fortville, an official said.
korncountry.com
Burn bans lifted for most of 3 counties, still active for 2 others plus Clay Township
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The countywide burn ban in Bartholomew County that was issued earlier this week has been lifted, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). However, Clay Township in Bartholomew County continues to be under a burn ban at the request of Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jonathon Ooms.
One person injured in overnight crash on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash just before midnight Tuesday on Interstate 65.
korncountry.com
Electrical fire causes minor damage to Cherry St. home
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was summoned to an electrical fire at 492 Cherry St., in east Columbus, early Thursday morning. Crews responded at around 3:30 a.m. after the rental property tenant discovered smoke in the home and called 911, according to CFD spokesman Cpt. Mike Wilson.
wbiw.com
Salem man killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL – A Salem man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning, on State Road 60 at the intersection of Noe Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. When officers and medical personnel arrived they found a...
WISH-TV
1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Inspectors found 188 violations, and public safety first responders racked up more than one hundred calls to the motel in the last year.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County’s American Rescue Plan expenses reviewed
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Auditor Pia O’Connor reviewed American Rescue Plan (ARP) expenses for the third quarter of this year at the most recent Bartholomew County Commissioners Meeting. The figures she reviewed will be sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which administers funds from the ARP.
korncountry.com
Crash on US 31, Market Place Drive closes northbound lane
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A crash on US 31 and Market Place Drive near the outlet mall has closed the northbound lane as space is being created for a lifeline helicopter. Any traffic is being turned around, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Meyers. This story will be updated.
korncountry.com
Burn ban lifted for Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson Counties, still active for Shelby, Jennings
INDIANAPOLIS – UPDATE (1:24 p.m.) The countywide burn ban in Bartholomew County that was issued earlier this week has been lifted, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). ORIGNIAL: Burn bans previously in effect for Brown and Jackson counties have been lifted, according to a map on the Indiana...
Woman dies after crash on Indy's northeast side
A woman died in a crash early Thursday on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Inside Indiana Business
Ground broken on $50 million McCordsville district
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined officials from the town of McCordsville and Fishers-based Rebar Development on Monday to break ground on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District. The first phase features the construction of a 205-unit apartment complex that will also include commercial and retail space. “This groundbreaking is the next big step in creating a new identity for McCordsville,” said McCordsville Town Council Vice President Larry Longman.
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
