Columbus, IN

Current Publishing

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
CARMEL, IN
korncountry.com

Electrical fire causes minor damage to Cherry St. home

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was summoned to an electrical fire at 492 Cherry St., in east Columbus, early Thursday morning. Crews responded at around 3:30 a.m. after the rental property tenant discovered smoke in the home and called 911, according to CFD spokesman Cpt. Mike Wilson.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County’s American Rescue Plan expenses reviewed

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Auditor Pia O’Connor reviewed American Rescue Plan (ARP) expenses for the third quarter of this year at the most recent Bartholomew County Commissioners Meeting. The figures she reviewed will be sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which administers funds from the ARP.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Crash on US 31, Market Place Drive closes northbound lane

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A crash on US 31 and Market Place Drive near the outlet mall has closed the northbound lane as space is being created for a lifeline helicopter. Any traffic is being turned around, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Meyers. This story will be updated.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ground broken on $50 million McCordsville district

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined officials from the town of McCordsville and Fishers-based Rebar Development on Monday to break ground on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District. The first phase features the construction of a 205-unit apartment complex that will also include commercial and retail space. “This groundbreaking is the next big step in creating a new identity for McCordsville,” said McCordsville Town Council Vice President Larry Longman.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
LEXINGTON, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
PETERSBURG, IN

