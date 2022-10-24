ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, new book claims

Sen. Lindsey Graham snapped at late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick's mother about criticizing Trump, Politico reported. The moment is detailed in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's new book, according to Politico. The book reportedly claims that Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about the former...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?

Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Beast

Herschel Walker Suggests Biden, Warnock Behind Abortion Allegations

After a second woman came forward anonymously Wednesday to say that Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion, the Georgia Senate candidate claimed the allegation was a “lie” in a Fox News interview. “You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Bret Baier asked, referring to the woman...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

RNC Chair Teams Up With Criminal Steve Bannon to Demand More ‘Poll Watching’

Lending the credibility of the national party she represents to convicted criminal Steve Bannon’s insurrectionist podcast in recent weeks, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has repeatedly urged the ex-Trump strategist’s audience to sign up as poll watchers. McDaniel’s call to action among Bannon’s far-right viewership comes as...
ARIZONA STATE

