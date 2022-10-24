ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash

DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
DALLAS, TX
The Hill

Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital

DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Body recovered from Trinity River in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Trinity River. Dallas Fire Rescue said the body was found Tuesday afternoon near the Corinth Street Bridge. The victim has not yet been identified and police haven’t yet released a gender. Police also haven’t said...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX

