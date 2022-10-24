Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant
The Dallas County grand jury today returned a single-count indictment accusing 37-year old Portia Odufuwa of aggravated assault against a public servant for a shooting at Dallas Love Field
Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers: affidavit
An affidavit obtained states what may have led 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez to open fire at a Dallas hospital, killing two employees over the weekend.
Dallas hospital shooting suspect cut off ankle monitor before June arrest then spent 100 days in custody for parole violation, sources say
DALLAS — The suspect in the Dallas Methodist Hospital shooting cut off his ankle monitor earlier this year, violating his parole conditions for a second time -- but he was then released after spending 100 days in custody at the order of the state parole board, law enforcement sources confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His
More details on the killing of a Methodist Hospital Labor and Delivery nurse and a social worker are now emerging. Dead are Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
Ankle monitor cut | More revealed on how Methodist Hospital shooting suspect violated parole
Nestor Hernandez, 30, faces capital murder charges in the double homicide shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital. He'd been arrested twice while on parole this year.
16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash
DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
Plano shooting suspect accused of dropping nails in streets and parking lots
PLANO, Texas - Police think they’ve found the man who spread nails on the road in several North Texas neighborhoods to damage people's tires. Kevin Genter was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Plano. Police said he was driving around the Toyota Headquarters Campus firing a gun....
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
Veteran Arlington music instructor sentenced to 15 years for fondling young girl
A music teacher in Arlington who had been in the business for years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fondling a child in May 2016, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. As part of a plea agreement, Charles Rogers, 69, of Arlington, was sentenced to prison...
2 employees killed in shooting at Dallas hospital
A gunman has been arrested after he shot dead two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
Pedestrian killed in Cleburne has now been identified
The victim struck and killed by a car in Cleburne over the weekend has now been identified. Investigators say Matthew Owen was crossing the street Sunday evening when he was hit by a car.
Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
Body recovered from Trinity River in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Trinity River. Dallas Fire Rescue said the body was found Tuesday afternoon near the Corinth Street Bridge. The victim has not yet been identified and police haven’t yet released a gender. Police also haven’t said...
Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?
After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
One person killed, several others hurt in Carrollton crash
One person died in a Carrollton crash last night during some of the hardest rain. The crash was just before 6 p.m. on Marsh Lane near Dove Creek Lane. In addition to the one fatality, several other people were seriously hurt.
North Richland Hills restaurant heavily damaged by fire
Investigators still can’t say what caused Monday’s fire at a North Richland Hills restaurant. Firefighters were called because someone at a neighboring business saw fire on the roof of the Boston Market on Rufe Snow
