AOL Corp
1 dead, 3 injured after Missouri bridge collapses while under construction
One person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge that was under construction near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed, authorities said. Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge deck when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon, before 2 p.m. local time, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The bridge...
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 Investigates looks at company in charge of bridge project before collapse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 Investigates has looked into the company in charge of the bridge project, which was the site of Wednesday'sdeadly structural failure. Investigative reporter Matt Flener uncovered county documents on the company's contract. The bridge has faced a lot of scrutiny over the past few...
WIBW
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
KCMO truck driver killed in Junction City, Kansas, accident
A Kansas City, Missouri, truck driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning in Junction City, Kansas.
northeastnews.net
Down She Comes!
A chronic nuisance house at 3014 E. 6th street is finally being demolished today after a long history of fires, squatters and street level criminal activity. “This has been a long time coming”, said neighbor Halee Stimson who lives next door with her husband and children. ” Weve lived here for five years and its been a problem ever since we moved in.”
AOL Corp
Man killed in bridge collapse identified by authorities
The worker killed in a bridge collapse Wednesday that left three others trapped has been identified, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Connor R. Ernst, a 22-year-old from California, Missouri, died after being trapped under the bridge for roughly 50 minutes. The incident was reported at 1:44 p.m.
WIBW
Portion of Kansas Ave. bridge shut down due to morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Avenue bridge in Topeka was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Traffic started to back up in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10 a.m. 13 NEWS sent a crew to the scene of the crash. A red...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
2 injured in semi-truck hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash at noon on Oct. 26 on Interstate 635 just south of Metropolitan Avenue. One vehicle, listed as a semi-truck, and a Honda Accord were both traveling south on I-635 when […]
WIBW
Crews battle wildfires between Kansas City, Garden City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas crews battled wildfires between Kansas City and Garden City over the weekend. As expected, the Kansas Forest Service says that crews battled wildfires from Kansas City to Garden City on Sunday, Oct. 23. While most were caught early by local responders, it said staff and Ag Air Service, Inc. were also able to help a few counties with large fires.
Missouri man injured in Saline Co. semi crash
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Missouri truck driver is recovering after he was hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. It happened about 2 miles west of the I-135 Junction in Salina on I-135. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old driver from Raytown, Mo. was heading east on theI-70 when he crossed the […]
OSHA previously fined company involved in deadly Clay County bridge collapse
The construction company involved in Wednesday's deadly Clay County bridge collapse paid $8,619 for a 2019 OSHA violation.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park warns residents about fungus killing oak trees
It can spread one of two ways, by either certain kinds of beetles carrying the fungus from tree to tree or by connecting through the root systems of oaks of the same species that are planted up to 50 feet apart. City forester Bailey Patterson said oak wilt is a...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park temporarily reduces hours for drop-off Recycling Center
Overland Park’s drop-off Recycling Center, which provides a place for residents who do not use curbside recycling to dispose of reusable waste, has temporarily reduced its operating hours because of a staff leave of absence. What are the new times? Located at 11921 Hardy St., the center is now...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
WIBW
Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
Man charged in deadly crash after Chiefs game cited ahead of trial
A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside of Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game last year is back in court.
KCTV 5
Platte County Sheriff’s Office locates for man who escaped from hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office has located a man who escaped from a hospital this afternoon. The sheriff’s office was asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Jacob Meineker. They had said he escaped from custody at the Saint Luke’s Hospital on...
