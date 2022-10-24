ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WIBW

Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northeastnews.net

Down She Comes!

A chronic nuisance house at 3014 E. 6th street is finally being demolished today after a long history of fires, squatters and street level criminal activity. “This has been a long time coming”, said neighbor Halee Stimson who lives next door with her husband and children. ” Weve lived here for five years and its been a problem ever since we moved in.”
OLATHE, KS
AOL Corp

Man killed in bridge collapse identified by authorities

The worker killed in a bridge collapse Wednesday that left three others trapped has been identified, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Connor R. Ernst, a 22-year-old from California, Missouri, died after being trapped under the bridge for roughly 50 minutes. The incident was reported at 1:44 p.m.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Portion of Kansas Ave. bridge shut down due to morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Avenue bridge in Topeka was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Traffic started to back up in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10 a.m. 13 NEWS sent a crew to the scene of the crash. A red...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews battle wildfires between Kansas City, Garden City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas crews battled wildfires between Kansas City and Garden City over the weekend. As expected, the Kansas Forest Service says that crews battled wildfires from Kansas City to Garden City on Sunday, Oct. 23. While most were caught early by local responders, it said staff and Ag Air Service, Inc. were also able to help a few counties with large fires.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Missouri man injured in Saline Co. semi crash

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Missouri truck driver is recovering after he was hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. It happened about 2 miles west of the I-135 Junction in Salina on I-135. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old driver from Raytown, Mo. was heading east on theI-70 when he crossed the […]
SALINA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park warns residents about fungus killing oak trees

It can spread one of two ways, by either certain kinds of beetles carrying the fungus from tree to tree or by connecting through the root systems of oaks of the same species that are planted up to 50 feet apart. City forester Bailey Patterson said oak wilt is a...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
SHAWNEE, KS

