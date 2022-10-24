Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Fatal Crash Victim ID’d as 66-Year-Old SF Chinese Immigrant
San Francisco officials have identified the victim in the fatal crash Monday in the Sunset as a Chinese immigrant woman. Huansu He was 66, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed. He’s family launched a GoFundMe page to garner donations in the wake of her death. “We are...
L.A. Weekly
Robert Green Arrested after DUI Crash on 24th Avenue [San Francisco, CA]
Woman Killed, Another Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Santiago Street. SAN FRANCISCO, CA (October 27, 2022) – Monday morning, police arrested. Robert Green following a fatal DUI crash on 24th Avenue. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street. According to the investigators, the driver, Green, hit the two victims who were out for a walk in the neighborhood. When first responders arrived to the site of the collision, officials declared a female pedestrian dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another person sustained life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Following the crash, 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward remained at the scene and was later arrested for multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
NBC Bay Area
Burlingame Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself Outside Home
A man died outside his Burlingame home Thursday morning after he accidentally shot himself, according to Burlingame police. The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Stanley Road in Burlingame, police said. A police sergeant told an NBC Bay Area photographer at the scene a man died after "accidentally discharging his firearm" in the driveway while moving items with his family.
Motorcycle crash causes massive traffic backup on NB Hwy 101 near San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A motorcycle crash on northbound Highway 101 early Wednesday morning blocked three lanes and caused a massive backup on the way to San Francisco.KCBS reported the crash between a motorcycle and a car before Cesar Chavez around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. The resulting backup reached all the way to Highway 280, which KCBS suggested as an alternative for commuters.There was no report on the status of the drivers involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
Catalytic converter thieves busted in routine San Ramon traffic stop
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects in a van that had burglary tools and a cut catalytic converter inside were arrested in a routine traffic stop in San Ramon Thursday morning, according to a tweet from San Ramon PD. SRPD officers pulled a van over at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning for expired tags, […]
sfstandard.com
A Machete-Wielding Man in Crisis Charged Police. Thanks to His Neighbor, He Wasn’t Killed
When someone runs at a group of San Francisco police officers with a blade, hollering that he wants to die, it doesn’t usually end well. In fact, it often turns fatal. It turned fatal for Ajmal Amani, 41, who was suffering from a mental health crisis when he ran toward police with a kitchen knife in a residential hotel last November. It turned fatal in a separate incident earlier this year when two men fighting over a knife were shot and killed by police. It turned fatal in 11 of the 22 times SFPD officers fired their service weapons over the past five years.
Jaws of Life used for San Francisco crash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department used Jaws of Life to extricate the victim of a crash on Thursday, SFFD confirmed in a tweet. The crash happened at Mount Vernon Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. Traffic delays are expected in the area. “Jaws of life are being used at […]
NBC Bay Area
Teen Woman Clings to Life After Shooting in SF's Bernal Heights
A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Coleridge Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. No...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning in the Sunset District. The police were called to 24th Avenue and Santiago Street with reports of a collision. Upon arrival, the officers saw two women who were struck by a vehicle. This was amidst several other vehicles which were also part of the collision.
SFist
After Pedestrian Fatality In Sunset, Twitter-Famous Muni Driver Slams Supervisor Mar For Scaling Back Slow Streets
When a Monday pedestrian death brought grievances from the district’s supervisor Gordon Mar, Mar himself took some grief from a local Twitter celebrity over shutting down Slow Streets in the Sunset. It is a common, perhaps formulaic, but certainly tasteful gesture that when a San Francisco resident is killed...
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman killed, another injured by driver in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A driver struck and killed one woman and sent another pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning, San Francisco police said. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the driver blew through a Sunset District stop sign and hit two women in the crosswalk.
NBC Bay Area
Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source
A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified. A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe. McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and...
eastcountytoday.net
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
Man arrested after striking 2 women with vehicle, killing 1
(BCN) — A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street, where officers arrived […]
Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
2-alarm fire burns at San Rafael apartment complex
SAN RAFAEL -- A two-alarm fire was burning at an apartment complex in San Rafael Thursday afternoon.The fire was reported at a two-story apartment building on the unit block of Woodland Avenue. Heavy smoke was coming out of a second-floor unit.There were no immediate reports of injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Antioch mayor physically attacked at event; witness says he was 'shoved really hard' under neck
"He raised up his hand and just shoved the mayor really hard under his neck," Antioch city councilmember who witnessed the incident described. Mayor Thorpe says he was "exceptionally blown away" by the incident, as he believes there are racial undertones present as police reforms and other measures are taking place within the city.
Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
16-year-old boy critically injured in stabbing at elementary school
(BCN) — Novato police are investigating a stabbing at an elementary school after school hours Monday evening that left a 16-year-old with critical injuries. Officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to a report of a group of teenagers causing a disturbance at Lynwood elementary school, where staff members were working into the evening, but no students […]
