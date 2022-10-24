ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throckmorton County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder.  Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.  Court documents reveal a car […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy