'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Democrats withdraw letter asking Biden to negotiate with Russia to end war in Ukraine
A group of House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter sent to President Joe Biden a day earlier urging him to pursue a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine by negotiating directly with Russia. What You Need To Know. A group of House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter...
Biden announces crackdown on surprise overdraft, 'junk' fees
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the federal consumer watchdog is cracking down on overdraft and depositor fees that often surprise Americans, deeming them unfair and likely violations of consumer protection laws. The move could save consumers more than $1 billion per year, Biden said. The president called them...
Alito: Abortion ruling leak put justices' lives in danger
Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday night the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade in May endangered the lives of he and some of his colleagues. Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday night the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade in May endangered the lives of he and some of his colleagues.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Intruder beat Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers. The speaker was in Washington, where...
Daylight saving time: When do we turn back the clocks?
(WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes: the time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6. But did you know? It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year-round thing.
Ahead of expected Fed rate hike, Dems Brown, Hickenlooper urge caution
Two prominent Senate Democrats this week are calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to exercise caution when it comes to the central bank’s string of interest rate hikes. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, and Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper, who himself is a...
New York House Republicans urge reversal of farm labor overtime change
Rep. Elise Stefanik's office on Wednesday is releasing a letter to state labor officials calling for a reversal of New York's plan to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 hours a week to 40. Republicans who represent New York in the House of Representatives sent the letter...
Second woman alleges Herschel Walker paid for her to get an abortion
An unnamed woman on Wednesday came forward with new allegations against Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker, saying he drove her to an abortion clinic and paid for the procedure after she became pregnant as the result of a consensual relationship in 1993. Walker, a former football star at the University...
Ballot spoiling off the table in WI after court upholds ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. That ruling required the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind its guidance that allowed ballot spoiling. It held an emergency meeting Friday, less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, and unanimously voted to rescind the guidance issued in August. Wisconsin voters have been submitting absentee ballots by mail for weeks and in person since Monday. As of Friday, more than 397,000 ballots had been cast either by mail or in person, according to the elections commission.
