Texas State

floridapolitics.com

House Democrats make push for Central Florida swing seats

But they face a deluge of GOP state party spending. With early voting underway in Central Florida, House Democrats are making a public push to get out the vote. Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Democratic Leader-designate, held a press event outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections alongside incumbents and Democratic candidates alike. She said it will be critical when the General Election wraps in two weeks that the Democratic caucus be at least at the same size that exists today.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Pennsylvania Senate Race

Pennsylvania has been one of the closest states in each of the past two presidential elections, and in the midterms, it’s attracting significant attention as host of one of the races that could decide control of the 50-50 U.S. Senate: to fill the seat of retiring Republican Pat Toomey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
AUSTIN, TX
WHYY

New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican

In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
NEW JERSEY STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead

With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

