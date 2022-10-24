Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Business Insider
Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, new book claims
Sen. Lindsey Graham snapped at late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick's mother about criticizing Trump, Politico reported. The moment is detailed in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's new book, according to Politico. The book reportedly claims that Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about the former...
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Ted Kennedy’s Private Diary Recorded Samuel Alito Telling the Senator He Had ‘Matured a Lot’ Since Writing Anti-Roe v. Wade Memo in the ’80s
A new report of a conversation between Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Samuel Alito and Edward “Ted” Kennedy (D-Mass) has highlighted what the justice told the late senator in 2005 and what the justice actually did 17 years later when he wrote the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
SC Sen. Lindsey Graham says forced testifying about 2020 election would ‘create chaos’
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, in York, South Carolina, says politicians in Washington have to be allowed to do their jobs without harassment or political motivation.
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations
Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
MEGHAN MCCAIN: John Fetterman's tragic debate exposed a cynical political and liberal media COVER-UP of a Senate hopeful's health. Do they really think American voters are that naive?
Tuesday night's debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz was one of the most difficult that I have ever sat through in my life. It made me extremely sad. It was uncomfortable to watch. Quite frankly, it never should have happened. But most importantly, Americans cannot pretend that we didn't witness what we witnessed last night.
Graham asks Supreme Court to block his testimony in Georgia election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday asked the Supreme Court to shield him from testifying in an investigation into former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham’s request comes a day after a lower appeals court refused to halt his testimony before a Fulton County,...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
NY1
Hochul and Zeldin clash in their only scheduled debate
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, faced off on Spectrum News NY1 Tuesday in their only scheduled debate. The two candidates clashed over public safety, COVID-19 mandates and former U.S. President Donald Trump. From the very start, Hochul and Zeldin disagreed not only on public...
NY1
Protest ban at University of Florida after anti-Sasse rally
The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse as the sole finalist for the school president’s job. What You Need To Know. The University of Florida announced...
