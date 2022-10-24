Read full article on original website
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
Democrats look to Obama as their party's closer as they try to salvage their majorities in Congress
Former President Barack Obama headlines a rally in the crucial southeastern battleground of Georgia on Friday evening, as he tries to energize the Democratic Party's base
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
A new Monmouth University poll shows support for Kemp has increased over the past month as the election nears.
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Senate GOP report on COVID origin suggests lab leak is ‘most likely’
A report from the staff of the top Republican on the Senate health committee strongly suggests the virus that causes COVID-19 was introduced to the world by a lab leak in China, though it offers little new evidence. The report from the office of Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) concludes the...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder at home
An intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and attacked Paul Pelosi, who is now recovering at hospital. The speaker was not at home during the assault.
Owens and McDonald to meet for Utah congressional debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens is scheduled to debate Democrat Darlene McDonald in suburban Salt Lake City on Friday in their first and only meeting in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The two candidates will meet for an evening event that will be live-streamed...
Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, her spokesman said. Pelosi was not...
