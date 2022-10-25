Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Devin Booker Reveals What Happened Between Him and Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ejected against the Phoenix Suns
Watch Steph Curry Make This Absurd Shot In Warriors-Suns Game
Steph Curry hit a fantastic shot in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Here's What Devin Booker Said About Klay Thompson
Devin Booker spoke about Klay Thompson after the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors.
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Klay Thompson gets first career ejection as Suns thrash Warriors in stormy game
The Phoenix Suns clinched a convincing 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson’s first career ejection and seven technical fouls. Devin Booker scored 34 points and Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns. “I thought...
WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game
Chris Paul made a buzzer-beater to end the first half in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and predictions
The Tampa Bay Lightning (3-4-0) and Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1) meet Wednesday at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Lightning vs. Ducks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Lightning suffered a 4-2 loss at...
Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions
The Colorado Avalanche (3-2-1) and New York Rangers (3-2-1) meet Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Avalanche vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Avalanche picked up a 3-2...
Arizona Coyotes at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions
The Arizona Coyotes (1-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4) in a battle of 2 teams looking to turn around their season after tough starts. Faceoff from Nationwide Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
First look: Arizona State at Colorado odds and lines
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) are on the road for the 2nd straight week to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-6, 1-3) Saturday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET at Folsom Field in Boulder (ESPNU). Below, we look at Arizona State vs. Coloradoodds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
Both sides are eager to chalk up a win after contrasting starts to the new season.
Suns Slight Favorites Over Warriors
The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and predictions
The Florida Panthers (4-2-1) and Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0) meet Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Panthers vs. Flyers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Panthers opened the season with a...
Devin Booker Sets Suns Franchise Record
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is quickly establishing himself as a franchise legend already. That road still needs a bit more traveling, and while bringing home an NBA title this season may certainly do the trick, Booker's ability to carry the Suns through dark times and now propel them to new heights has been remarkable.
Klay Thompson ejected for first time in career in tempestuous 134-105 Golden State Warriors defeat to the Phoenix Suns
Star shooting guard Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his long NBA career in the Golden State Warriors' tempestuous 134-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
Suns' Deandre Ayton on physicality vs. Warriors: We set 'legal limit'
The Phoenix Suns showed their physicality in the second half of a dominant 134-105 win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Suns star Deandre Ayton summed up their performance perfectly. "We set the tone with the legal physical limit. It got to them," Ayton told reporters after the game,...
