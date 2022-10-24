ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

Sabine Pass LNG closing in on completion of third boat dock

Sabine Pass LNG’s third boat dock is almost complete, an official with the liquefied natural gas export terminal’s parent company said Wednesday. The boat dock is expected to handle vessels with a capacity of up to 180,000 cubic meters of LNG. In an update filed last week with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Cheniere Energy construction of the dock was 99.18% complete.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Motiva momentum toward downtown Port Arthur development?

Port Arthur — The future of two historic buildings in Port Arthur. Motiva bought the buildings with the goal of helping to revitalize downtown, but the company put the work on hold. One building is supposed to house hundreds of Motiva employees, and the project is aimed to giving...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

County, Orangefield ISD may get $850 million ethane terminal

An Orange County site along the east banks of the Neches River may be getting a methane shipping terminal worth $850 million. Orange County Commissioners Court Monday approved a tax abatement offer to Enterprise Products Operating LLC. The site is off Mansfield Ferry Road and is the Orangefield ISD. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Education First celebrates $3 million remodel of longstanding credit union

The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce helped Education First Federal Credit Union celebrate a $3 million revamp of a longstanding local facility with proper fanfare, including a live performance from Lamar University band members, addresses from local leaders, including the credit union CEO, and a ribbon cutting. “Education First got its...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

New $3 million hotel suites project going up in Orange

Orange is getting a new $3 million hotel off Interstate 10 that will have kitchen suites suitable for long-term stays. Those types of hotels are popular with construction workers who come to a city for jobs. Orange County and Southeast Texas are in line for hundreds of new construction jobs...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Food truck operators, restaurant owners cook up debate over Nederland ordinance

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next month to make a recommendation on amending the city’s existing food truck ordinance. Members of that board, or members of the Nederland City Council, have not indicated publicly where they stand on the issue, which was passionately discussed Monday at City Hall.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches

PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...

