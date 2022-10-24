Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Sabine Pass LNG closing in on completion of third boat dock
Sabine Pass LNG’s third boat dock is almost complete, an official with the liquefied natural gas export terminal’s parent company said Wednesday. The boat dock is expected to handle vessels with a capacity of up to 180,000 cubic meters of LNG. In an update filed last week with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Cheniere Energy construction of the dock was 99.18% complete.
KFDM-TV
Motiva momentum toward downtown Port Arthur development?
Port Arthur — The future of two historic buildings in Port Arthur. Motiva bought the buildings with the goal of helping to revitalize downtown, but the company put the work on hold. One building is supposed to house hundreds of Motiva employees, and the project is aimed to giving...
Port Arthur News
Billion dollar state levee project reaches 1st milestone locally; officials share next steps
The multi-billion dollar project to better protect the coast by raising a portion of the levee and adding a flood wall has made its first major milestone. The first contract and first mile of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Risk Management Project was completed this summer and more sections are in the planning stages.
City leaders release downtown Beaumont development, multi-phase strategy plan
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont has shared a timeline and a multi-phase strategy of how they plan to develop downtown. The riverfront park is just one of the places downtown where Southeast Texans can expect to see some big changes. The riverfront park in downtown was damaged...
Port Arthur News
Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project
Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
therecordlive.com
County, Orangefield ISD may get $850 million ethane terminal
An Orange County site along the east banks of the Neches River may be getting a methane shipping terminal worth $850 million. Orange County Commissioners Court Monday approved a tax abatement offer to Enterprise Products Operating LLC. The site is off Mansfield Ferry Road and is the Orangefield ISD. The...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Education First celebrates $3 million remodel of longstanding credit union
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce helped Education First Federal Credit Union celebrate a $3 million revamp of a longstanding local facility with proper fanfare, including a live performance from Lamar University band members, addresses from local leaders, including the credit union CEO, and a ribbon cutting. “Education First got its...
therecordlive.com
New $3 million hotel suites project going up in Orange
Orange is getting a new $3 million hotel off Interstate 10 that will have kitchen suites suitable for long-term stays. Those types of hotels are popular with construction workers who come to a city for jobs. Orange County and Southeast Texas are in line for hundreds of new construction jobs...
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders hold public meeting ahead of regional watershed study
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders held a meeting Tuesday to gather input from the community and share information with property owners. They wanted to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. The meeting was...
Port Arthur News
Public hearing on abandoning part of 25th Street to Motiva draws mixed but strong opinions
The first of two public hearings regarding the abandonment of a portion of a public Port Arthur street to Motiva Enterprises drew as much opposition as it did support during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Motiva has requested taking ownership of a 4.878 acres portion of a public right-of-way on...
Beaumont, Port Arthur ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity
BEAUMONT, Texas — October is the beginning of flu season and high numbers of the virus are already being reported around Southeast Texas. Right now, Beaumont and Port Arthur is ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Because of these...
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
Port Arthur News
Food truck operators, restaurant owners cook up debate over Nederland ordinance
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next month to make a recommendation on amending the city’s existing food truck ordinance. Members of that board, or members of the Nederland City Council, have not indicated publicly where they stand on the issue, which was passionately discussed Monday at City Hall.
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Port Arthur News
Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches
PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Business Week at LU kicks off with documentary screening about flooring pioneer
The Lamar University (LU) College of Business is kicking off its annual Business Week celebration on Nov. 7 with a special screening of the documentary “Beyond Zero,” which delves into the inspiring story of an industrial pioneer who started a revolution in American commercial flooring. “We are so...
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...
12newsnow.com
Driver killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, 2 other vehicles on IH-10 at Laurel in Beaumont
Crews clean up following a fatal wreck on Interstate 10 at Laurel St. Monday morning in Beaumont. This view is look south.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Fiery crash involving 18 wheeler injures SUV driver in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and an SUV on Farm-to-Market Road 365 at Labelle Road that injured the SUV driver. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:30 a.m., the driver...
