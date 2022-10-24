ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Education First celebrates $3 million remodel of longstanding credit union

The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce helped Education First Federal Credit Union celebrate a $3 million revamp of a longstanding local facility with proper fanfare, including a live performance from Lamar University band members, addresses from local leaders, including the credit union CEO, and a ribbon cutting. “Education First got its...
BEAUMONT, TX
KWTX

Three East Texas school districts receive federal school safety grant money

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Three East Texas school districts received federal grant funding to improve school safety measures in their districts. 30 school districts in the state of Texas received federal grant funding. Texas’ U.S. Senator John Cornyn Fought to make the funding happen. It aims to improve safety measures in school districts, and three of the 30 districts are in East Texas. Diboll ISD, Westwood ISD, and White Oak ISD all received funding and it totals to just under a million dollars.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89

A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Councilman says revisiting alcohol in the park issue blocked by Mayor

A Jasper City Councilman says that his efforts to revisit the recently passed City Ordinance which allows the display, sale, and consumption of alcohol and controlled substances at city sponsored events in Sandy Creek Park is being blocked by Mayor Randy Sayers. District 1 Councilman Anderson Land was the only...
JASPER, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied

After a long, hot summer of helping people throughout the Gulf Coast who have lost their homes and livelihoods to hurricanes and calling on elected officials in Washington to stop the proliferation of fossil fuel plants, we decided energy officials needed to see what’s happening here firsthand. So we invited the commissioners of the Federal […] The post Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy