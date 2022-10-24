Read full article on original website
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Education First celebrates $3 million remodel of longstanding credit union
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce helped Education First Federal Credit Union celebrate a $3 million revamp of a longstanding local facility with proper fanfare, including a live performance from Lamar University band members, addresses from local leaders, including the credit union CEO, and a ribbon cutting. “Education First got its...
Port Arthur News
Lifelong Port Arthur resident Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie recognized with street renaming
A portion of Turtle Creek Drive will soon be ceremoniously renamed after a Port Arthur resident who served the community for 92 years. At the request of Councilman Donald Frank, the Port Arthur City Council unanimously approved the honorary renaming of the street from 9th Avenue to Stonegate Manor Apartments after Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie.
Texas nonprofit proposes changes to STAAR testing ahead of 88th legislative session
Over the past year, countless hours have been dedicated to speaking to educators and other stakeholders on the ground about the future of education for children in Texas.
MySanAntonio
After suspending political donations post-insurrection, AT&T and Valero fund election-deniers in the midterms
WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Port Arthur educator Patrina Gallow inspires by example
Sometimes there are people that, when you meet them, you get caught up in their positive energy. Just being in their presence is a mood booster and enough to make you feel nothing is impossible. So, when it’s an educator giving off these vibes, you just know the students in...
KWTX
Three East Texas school districts receive federal school safety grant money
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Three East Texas school districts received federal grant funding to improve school safety measures in their districts. 30 school districts in the state of Texas received federal grant funding. Texas’ U.S. Senator John Cornyn Fought to make the funding happen. It aims to improve safety measures in school districts, and three of the 30 districts are in East Texas. Diboll ISD, Westwood ISD, and White Oak ISD all received funding and it totals to just under a million dollars.
KHOU
Texas State Board of Education races getting more attention due to divisive issues
HOUSTON — School board elections have become a lot more divisive due to topics far beyond reading, writing and arithmetic. That includes the Texas State Board of Education which many voters may have previously overlooked. But all 15 board positions are on the ballot this year and they're getting...
Mike Collier asks Texas broadcasters to remove Dan Patrick’s recent ad
Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee for Texas lieutenant governor, sent out a cease-and-desist letter to major news broadcast stations on Tuesday, asking them to stop airing a "false and misleading advertisement" from his opponent's campaign.
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
kjas.com
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89
A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders hold public meeting ahead of regional watershed study
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders held a meeting Tuesday to gather input from the community and share information with property owners. They wanted to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. The meeting was...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
kjas.com
Councilman says revisiting alcohol in the park issue blocked by Mayor
A Jasper City Councilman says that his efforts to revisit the recently passed City Ordinance which allows the display, sale, and consumption of alcohol and controlled substances at city sponsored events in Sandy Creek Park is being blocked by Mayor Randy Sayers. District 1 Councilman Anderson Land was the only...
When Texas cities have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues
Unfortunately, even in a developed country like the U.S., our drinking water is not always safe.
kjas.com
Warren ISD Athletic Director issues statement about social media posts by students
Warren ISD Athletic Director Austin Smithey on Thursday issued a public statement regarding social media posts allegedly made by Warren High School students in the last few days and directed at students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. Hemphill defeated Warren 44-12 on Friday,...
Beaumont, Port Arthur ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity
BEAUMONT, Texas — October is the beginning of flu season and high numbers of the virus are already being reported around Southeast Texas. Right now, Beaumont and Port Arthur is ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Because of these...
Texas AG Paxton announces new elections oversight team. Does he have the authority?
He said the team consisting of lawyers, investigators and support staff will look at alleged violations of the Texas Election Code to ensure elections are transparent and secure.
Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied
After a long, hot summer of helping people throughout the Gulf Coast who have lost their homes and livelihoods to hurricanes and calling on elected officials in Washington to stop the proliferation of fossil fuel plants, we decided energy officials needed to see what’s happening here firsthand. So we invited the commissioners of the Federal […] The post Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
