'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
Ukraine intelligence shows Moscow working to supplant Moldova pro-Western government
Ukrainian intelligence has found that the Kremlin is behind some of the efforts to subvert the pro-Western Moldovan government. Documents reviewed by The Washington Post show that Russian politicians have allied themselves with anarchist forces in Moldova including Ilan Shor, whom one political figure called “a worthy long-term partner” in Russia’s efforts in the country.
EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence
The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the 27-nation bloc
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy; more than 300 drones ‘shot down’
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; air force spokesman says Ukraine has shot down hundreds of Iranian-made drones
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
The mayor of Kyiv says that the city's power grid was operating in "emergency mode", with electricity supplies falling by as much as a half compared to pre-war levels
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
China's largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing of all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known
Defiant Iranians hit streets again to protest 'brutal' crackdown
Iranians took to the streets around the country again on Friday to protest against the killings of youths in a widely documented crackdown on demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. The demonstrations came despite a crackdown that the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said Tuesday has killed at least 141 protesters, including more than two dozen children.
Richard Nephew Named as Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption
Today we are announcing Richard Nephew as our Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption. This position, pledged on International Anti-Corruption Day, will integrate and elevate the fight against corruption across all aspects of U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance. I welcome Richard back to the Department in this critical role and am confident that his experience and dedication to fight corruption and promote accountability will prove invaluable to our global efforts.
Remarks at the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. Welcome. Welcome to the State Department. Bienvenido, a todos y todas. Thank you so much for being here today. A year ago, we came together in Mexico City to launch the Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities, and we set three primary goals together: to protect our people, to prevent transborder crime, and to pursue criminal networks. And what’s so critical is we defined these goals together. They reflect a shared responsibility and a shared interest in working together to address challenges that neither one of our nations can adequately address alone.
Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer’s meeting with Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka
Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer met yesterday with Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka. Mr. Finer reaffirmed the United States’ immediate, significant, and continuing support for Albania’s efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity in the face of repeated, disruptive cyber attacks by Iran. He expressed U.S. appreciation for our strong cooperation on bilateral, regional, and global issues. He highlighted our work together as NATO Allies and praised Albania’s leadership as a member of the UN Security Council, especially as co-pen holder with the United States on resolutions related to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. In addition, Mr. Finer thanked the Albanian people for their generosity in temporarily hosting those who have left Afghanistan.
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Pakistani Human Smuggler to Justice
Today, the Department of State is announcing two rewards for information regarding Pakistani national and human smuggler Abid Ali Kahn. The first reward of up to $1 million is offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Ali Khan, while a second $1 million reward is offered for information leading to the financial disruption of Ali Khan’s human smuggling network. Ali Khan allegedly operates a Pakistani-based smuggling network that facilitates the travel of undocumented individuals into the United States from the Middle East and southwest Asia in exchange for payment. In addition to planning and coordinating the international travel from Pakistan through multiple countries, Ali Khan allegedly offered or provided false documents for foreign nationals to use for travel.
Signed: Instrument of Ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the President signed the instrument of ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. Thank you to Senators Menendez, Risch, Carper, and Kennedy, and Leaders Schumer and McConnell, for their leadership. The post Signed: Instrument of Ratification...
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Praise for the Biden-Harris Administration’s Plan to Transform America’s School Buses
Yesterday, Vice President Harris and EPA Administrator Regan announced that 389 school districts from across all 50 states and U.S. territories will receive nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace old diesel school buses with new clean school buses. Electric school buses will ensure cleaner...
Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Syracuse, NY
MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right. Hello, hello. Okay, so we’re on our way, as you know, to Syracuse, New York, where Micron has pledged to invest $100 billion over the next 20 years to build factories that make semiconductors in Syracuse. Against this — this backdrop, the President will deliver...
Remarks at a Joint Press Availability
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. Let me start by saying that yesterday, 143 countries, including the United States and Mexico, came together to condemn Russia’s sham referenda as a clear violation of international law, and unequivocally rejected any attempt by Moscow to illegally annex Ukraine’s sovereign territory.
Remarks by President Biden on Micron’s Plan to Invest in Chips Manufacturing
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. Hello, Syracuse! (Applause.) If you have a seat, take it. If you don’t, I’d probably leave. (Laughter.) Shawni, thank you for that introduction and for representing your sisters and brothers of the IBEW. One of the reasons I’m standing here is...
