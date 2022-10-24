Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Future Portland Target part of new $100M 'Portland Town Center'
According to a press release, the Target store will be the anchor for a $100 million development project called the Portland Town Center, slated to break ground in November.
Our favorite local Halloween decorations
Tombs of terror in Ingleside, shaky skeletons in Portland, towering villains in Corpus Christi, and possessed phantoms in Portland are a few of the spooky things you will see.
Corpus Christi Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Corpus Christi City Council positions will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election that is fast approaching. Early voting takes begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST. At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a...
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Toddler gets food poisoning from expired formula parent says Walmart sold her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased the baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass, she said.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on missing kayaker found dead
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The body of missing kayaker Bradley Stafford, 37, of Victoria positively identified. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery released the following details on the incident: “Bradley John Stafford, 37-year-old male of Victoria, was last seen in the Boggy area of Port O’Connor on October 22, 2022 around 5 PM. According to information obtained by the Calhoun County...
Comments / 0