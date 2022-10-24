ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

  Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST.   At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on missing kayaker found dead

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The body of missing kayaker Bradley Stafford, 37, of Victoria positively identified. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery released the following details on the incident: “Bradley John Stafford, 37-year-old male of Victoria, was last seen in the Boggy area of Port O’Connor on October 22, 2022 around 5 PM. According to information obtained by the Calhoun County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX

