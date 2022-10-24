Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage
South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Wisconsin voters have been submitting absentee ballots by mail for weeks and in person since Monday. As of Friday, more than 490,000 ballots had been cast either by mail or in person, according to the elections commission. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in tight races. Johnson’s race could determine which party has majority control of the Senate and the next governor will be in position to either enact or reject bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature heading into the 2024 presidential election.
Nancy Pelosi’s husband in hospital after ‘violent assault’ with hammer at home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.“Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.Mr Hammill also said the person who assaulted Mr Pelosi was taken into custody by...
qhubonews.com
Remarks at the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. Welcome. Welcome to the State Department. Bienvenido, a todos y todas. Thank you so much for being here today. A year ago, we came together in Mexico City to launch the Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities, and we set three primary goals together: to protect our people, to prevent transborder crime, and to pursue criminal networks. And what’s so critical is we defined these goals together. They reflect a shared responsibility and a shared interest in working together to address challenges that neither one of our nations can adequately address alone.
qhubonews.com
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Praise for the Biden-Harris Administration’s Plan to Transform America’s School Buses
Yesterday, Vice President Harris and EPA Administrator Regan announced that 389 school districts from across all 50 states and U.S. territories will receive nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace old diesel school buses with new clean school buses. Electric school buses will ensure cleaner...
qhubonews.com
Remarks by President Biden on Micron’s Plan to Invest in Chips Manufacturing
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. Hello, Syracuse! (Applause.) If you have a seat, take it. If you don’t, I’d probably leave. (Laughter.) Shawni, thank you for that introduction and for representing your sisters and brothers of the IBEW. One of the reasons I’m standing here is...
qhubonews.com
Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Syracuse, NY
MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right. Hello, hello. Okay, so we’re on our way, as you know, to Syracuse, New York, where Micron has pledged to invest $100 billion over the next 20 years to build factories that make semiconductors in Syracuse. Against this — this backdrop, the President will deliver...
