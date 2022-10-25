Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | October 25
Southwest Division opponents face one another when the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at Smoothie King Center, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. It's the first matchup between the squads this season. The Mavericks hit the court as 4.5-point...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors odds, tips and betting trends | October 25
Pacific Division foes face one another when the Phoenix Suns (2-1) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at Footprint Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. It's the first matchup between the squads this season. The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors....
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder
The LA Clippers will now be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris vs. OKC
CBS Sports
Clippers vs. Thunder odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 27 predictions from proven computer model
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Los Angeles is 2-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. These two played on Tuesday, also in Oklahoma City, and the Thunder both won and covered.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard shockingly out-load managed by his own team
Before suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers in their season-opening win against intracity rivals Los Angeles Lakers, it had been a long layoff for Kawhi Leonard, having missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after he injured his knee in the Game 4 of the second round against the Utah Jazz in the 2021 postseason.
Clippers vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the LA Clippers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (1-3) and the Clippers (2-2) will play their second game in three days. This will be a quick rematch from Tuesday’s game, which saw the Thunder collect their first win of the season.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) in what will be the second straight matchup between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction and pick. San Antonio is a surprising 3-1 after...
Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Flying towards the basket, Ja Morant plucked the ball out of mid-air and dunked it one-handed into the net for a gravity defying alley-oop.
ESPN
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy
The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Comments / 0