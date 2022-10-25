The Oklahoma City Thunder play the LA Clippers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (1-3) and the Clippers (2-2) will play their second game in three days. This will be a quick rematch from Tuesday’s game, which saw the Thunder collect their first win of the season.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO