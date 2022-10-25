ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the LA Clippers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (1-3) and the Clippers (2-2) will play their second game in three days. This will be a quick rematch from Tuesday’s game, which saw the Thunder collect their first win of the season.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy

The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

