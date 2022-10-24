Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon explores rebranding itself as ‘next generation’ small town
Town of Herndon officials are mulling the town’s first rebranding effort in ten years. The move — last discussed at a Herndon Town Council meeting earlier this month — comes as phase two of the Silver Line opens by Thanksgiving. The rebranding package characterized the town as...
ffxnow.com
Aging Well: Expanding horizons and exploring creativity
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Research has shown that older adults who engage with the arts in a group setting — anything from dancing to a poetry group to singing in a choir — enjoy tangible benefits in multiple areas of health. This has to do with feelings of mastery, and with social connection.
ffxnow.com
County officially approves paying additional $40 million for Silver Line Phase II
As the county officially approves paying an additional $40 million to finish the Silver Line Phase II, fare evasion continues to irk supervisors. At yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county followed through on the transportation committee’s recommendation last month to pay an additional $40.25 million to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for the completion of the Silver Line Phase II.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
ffxnow.com
Kung Fu Tea finally starts brewing on Richmond Highway
The boba tea franchise opened its newest location in Penn Daw earlier this week. It’s next to the also newly opened Crab Cab and across the parking lot from Krispy Kreme. Store employees told FFXnow an official grand opening is set for next month. FFXnow first reported that Kung...
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
arlnow.com
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Police Investigate Shooting in Annandale — One individual was shot on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike yesterday evening. Preliminarily, police believe the incident was isolated. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Supports Inclusive Teaching with Key Caveat — “The Fairfax County school board adopted last-minute changes to...
ffxnow.com
CBD store to open in Rose Hill Shopping Center in Alexandria
A new CBD retail store is set to open in Alexandria’s Rose Hill Shopping Center this week. Healthy Vibez CBD, a health and wellness store for CBD products, will hold its grand opening on Friday (Oct. 28). The store will sell CBD beauty products, crafted drinks, health bars, vapes, and more.
mocoshow.com
The Blair Witch Project: Created by Wheaton High School Graduate and Filmed Primarily in MoCo
With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to watch some scary movies. Did you know that the first installment of the Blair Witch franchise, The Blair Witch Project (1999) was primarily filmed right here in Montgomery County?. In the indie supernatural horror, three film students camp in the...
Inside Nova
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
ffxnow.com
Alexandria man convicted of driving more than 100 mph, severely injuring motorcyclist
An Alexandria man was convicted today (Thursday) for driving more than 100 mph and severely injuring a motorcyclist on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Menyelek Maynard, 26, was driving his Toyota Camry at more than double the speed limit on April 8 when he hit a 20-year-old motorcyclist, according to court records.
Falls Church News-Press
15 Story Building Will Be F.C.’s Tallest By Far
Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan quipped at this week’s Falls Church Chamber of Commerce social mixer that he wondered if City residents were paying sufficient attention to the action taken by the Council this Monday night in the form of a unanimous approval for modifications to the Trammel Crow company’s senior housing project that will go up on the West End property now under development.
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
ffxnow.com
Fogo de Chao slated for winter opening in Reston Town Center
The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is on track for a winter opening in Reston Town Center, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse — which takes over space previously occupied by Big Bowl at 11915 Democracy Drive– has issued a hiring call for 130 positions. Fabrizzio...
Minor injured in Prince William County shooting
DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
alxnow.com
Potomac Yard Metro station hits major milestone after earlier plans derailed by delays
After a series of delays, there’s finally a positive milestone for the Potomac Yard Metro station. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) tweeted this morning that the first test train has gone through the station. “Major milestone in our efforts to complete the work for the new station,” WMATA...
ffxnow.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Route 7
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Leesburg Pike late last night. The crash happened on the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Police said that the striking car fled the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Leesburg Pike in Fairfax
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any related information is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.
