Fairfax County, VA

Aging Well: Expanding horizons and exploring creativity

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Research has shown that older adults who engage with the arts in a group setting — anything from dancing to a poetry group to singing in a choir — enjoy tangible benefits in multiple areas of health. This has to do with feelings of mastery, and with social connection.
TYSONS, VA
County officially approves paying additional $40 million for Silver Line Phase II

As the county officially approves paying an additional $40 million to finish the Silver Line Phase II, fare evasion continues to irk supervisors. At yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county followed through on the transportation committee’s recommendation last month to pay an additional $40.25 million to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for the completion of the Silver Line Phase II.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Kung Fu Tea finally starts brewing on Richmond Highway

The boba tea franchise opened its newest location in Penn Daw earlier this week. It’s next to the also newly opened Crab Cab and across the parking lot from Krispy Kreme. Store employees told FFXnow an official grand opening is set for next month. FFXnow first reported that Kung...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington

A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Morning Notes

Police Investigate Shooting in Annandale — One individual was shot on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike yesterday evening. Preliminarily, police believe the incident was isolated. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Supports Inclusive Teaching with Key Caveat — “The Fairfax County school board adopted last-minute changes to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBD store to open in Rose Hill Shopping Center in Alexandria

A new CBD retail store is set to open in Alexandria’s Rose Hill Shopping Center this week. Healthy Vibez CBD, a health and wellness store for CBD products, will hold its grand opening on Friday (Oct. 28). The store will sell CBD beauty products, crafted drinks, health bars, vapes, and more.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
15 Story Building Will Be F.C.’s Tallest By Far

Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan quipped at this week’s Falls Church Chamber of Commerce social mixer that he wondered if City residents were paying sufficient attention to the action taken by the Council this Monday night in the form of a unanimous approval for modifications to the Trammel Crow company’s senior housing project that will go up on the West End property now under development.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fogo de Chao slated for winter opening in Reston Town Center

The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is on track for a winter opening in Reston Town Center, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse — which takes over space previously occupied by Big Bowl at 11915 Democracy Drive– has issued a hiring call for 130 positions. Fabrizzio...
RESTON, VA
Minor injured in Prince William County shooting

DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Route 7

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Leesburg Pike late last night. The crash happened on the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Police said that the striking car fled the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

