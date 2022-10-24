ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Early Voting Sites Open Today — “Fairfax County will open an additional 13 early voting sites starting Thursday, Oct. 27. In total, there will be 16 voting locations available across the county until the last day to vote early on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting began last month starting with three sites open.” [Fairfax County Government]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County officially approves paying additional $40 million for Silver Line Phase II

As the county officially approves paying an additional $40 million to finish the Silver Line Phase II, fare evasion continues to irk supervisors. At yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county followed through on the transportation committee’s recommendation last month to pay an additional $40.25 million to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for the completion of the Silver Line Phase II.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Prince William Co. selects new County Executive

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday. Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023. In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

13 new voting locations added in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video was published on October 21, 2022. The general election is underway and if you are interested in voting early in Fairfax County, Virginia, more options will be available starting this week. The Fairfax Co. Government announced that starting Thursday, Oct. 27,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons

A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

The Boro developer may build future high-rise as offices, not housing

The developer behind The Boro in Tysons is rethinking its plans to build a residential high-rise on what’s currently a parking lot in front of the mixed-use neighborhood. In an Oct. 17 proposal to Fairfax County, The Meridian Group seeks to turn an approved 310-foot-tall residential tower into a 304-foot-tall office building — an unexpected shift when high office vacancies and demand for more housing has most developers moving in the opposite direction, as the Washington Business Journal noted.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Agenda Alexandria Tackles Building Height Concerns

Should Alexandria city officials be allowing increased height for new buildings in exchange for affordable housing?. The Alexandria City Council has been considering adjusting the rules surrounding building height as a means to help increase much-needed affordable housing in Alexandria. But the change could alter the skyline in many Alexandria neighborhoods and residents are pushing back hard on the proposal.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
ffxnow.com

Town of Herndon studies safety improvements for Spring Street area

Town of Herndon officials are studying improvements to the Spring Street area in response to residents’ concerns about walkability and safety. After completing a speed study in September, Town Manager Bill Ashton II said the town has installed a speed sign between Wood Street and Bicksler Lane. The town plans to conduct a follow-up, three-day study in the first week of November to determine the impact of the sign.
HERNDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy