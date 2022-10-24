Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Early Voting Sites Open Today — “Fairfax County will open an additional 13 early voting sites starting Thursday, Oct. 27. In total, there will be 16 voting locations available across the county until the last day to vote early on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting began last month starting with three sites open.” [Fairfax County Government]
ffxnow.com
County officially approves paying additional $40 million for Silver Line Phase II
As the county officially approves paying an additional $40 million to finish the Silver Line Phase II, fare evasion continues to irk supervisors. At yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county followed through on the transportation committee’s recommendation last month to pay an additional $40.25 million to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for the completion of the Silver Line Phase II.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. Metro stations ready for Silver Line trains; new development expected
All that’s needed is the trains. Loudoun County, Virginia’s government has been waiting, spending and building for a long time, in anticipation of Metro trains running to Dulles International Airport and beyond. Word that Silver Line trains could begin running by Thanksgiving is sparking optimism that major development projects will soon follow.
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Prince William Co. selects new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday. Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023. In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18...
13 new voting locations added in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video was published on October 21, 2022. The general election is underway and if you are interested in voting early in Fairfax County, Virginia, more options will be available starting this week. The Fairfax Co. Government announced that starting Thursday, Oct. 27,...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
tysonsreporter.com
Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
ffxnow.com
Toll increase on Dulles Toll Road, no-cash policy nears final vote next month
A plan to increase tolls on the Dulles Toll Road and eliminate the option to pay by cash is barreling towards approval next month. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is expected to vote on the toll increase at a Nov. 16 meeting, a spokesperson told FFXnow. At a meeting late...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
ffxnow.com
Vienna Town Council clings to hope for office development, rejects townhouse alternative
Developer EYA came to the Vienna Town Council with a plan to turn a long-vacant commercial into a new set of townhomes, but the Town Council warned that it isn’t willing to give up on office and commercial development just yet. Tysons Edge, an office building at 901 Follin...
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer may build future high-rise as offices, not housing
The developer behind The Boro in Tysons is rethinking its plans to build a residential high-rise on what’s currently a parking lot in front of the mixed-use neighborhood. In an Oct. 17 proposal to Fairfax County, The Meridian Group seeks to turn an approved 310-foot-tall residential tower into a 304-foot-tall office building — an unexpected shift when high office vacancies and demand for more housing has most developers moving in the opposite direction, as the Washington Business Journal noted.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Agenda Alexandria Tackles Building Height Concerns
Should Alexandria city officials be allowing increased height for new buildings in exchange for affordable housing?. The Alexandria City Council has been considering adjusting the rules surrounding building height as a means to help increase much-needed affordable housing in Alexandria. But the change could alter the skyline in many Alexandria neighborhoods and residents are pushing back hard on the proposal.
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years to open in five days
Applications are only five days away from opening for a pilot guaranteed income program in Alexandria, Virginia, featuring $500-a-month payments for two years.
alxnow.com
Potomac Yard Metro station hits major milestone after earlier plans derailed by delays
After a series of delays, there’s finally a positive milestone for the Potomac Yard Metro station. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) tweeted this morning that the first test train has gone through the station. “Major milestone in our efforts to complete the work for the new station,” WMATA...
arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
More than 500 DC voters sent incorrect ballot, adding to string of voting issues across the DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With midterm elections right around the corner, voters are gearing up to head to the polls or mail in their ballots; but incorrect ballots were sent out to D.C. voters just a little over a week before early voting starts here in the District. D.C. is the latest area to […]
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon studies safety improvements for Spring Street area
Town of Herndon officials are studying improvements to the Spring Street area in response to residents’ concerns about walkability and safety. After completing a speed study in September, Town Manager Bill Ashton II said the town has installed a speed sign between Wood Street and Bicksler Lane. The town plans to conduct a follow-up, three-day study in the first week of November to determine the impact of the sign.
