Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Devin Booker Reveals What Happened Between Him and Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ejected against the Phoenix Suns
Watch Steph Curry Make This Absurd Shot In Warriors-Suns Game
Steph Curry hit a fantastic shot in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Here's What Devin Booker Said About Klay Thompson
Devin Booker spoke about Klay Thompson after the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors.
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Klay Thompson gets first career ejection as Suns thrash Warriors in stormy game
The Phoenix Suns clinched a convincing 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson’s first career ejection and seven technical fouls. Devin Booker scored 34 points and Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns. “I thought...
WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game
Chris Paul made a buzzer-beater to end the first half in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) and Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) meet Tuesday at Paycom Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers failed to cover as 1.5-point underdogs...
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
Both sides are eager to chalk up a win after contrasting starts to the new season.
Suns Slight Favorites Over Warriors
The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Klay Thompson ejected for first time in career in tempestuous 134-105 Golden State Warriors defeat to the Phoenix Suns
Star shooting guard Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his long NBA career in the Golden State Warriors' tempestuous 134-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
Suns' Deandre Ayton on physicality vs. Warriors: We set 'legal limit'
The Phoenix Suns showed their physicality in the second half of a dominant 134-105 win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Suns star Deandre Ayton summed up their performance perfectly. "We set the tone with the legal physical limit. It got to them," Ayton told reporters after the game,...
