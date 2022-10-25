ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) and Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) meet Tuesday at Paycom Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers failed to cover as 1.5-point underdogs...
Yardbarker

Suns' Deandre Ayton on physicality vs. Warriors: We set 'legal limit'

The Phoenix Suns showed their physicality in the second half of a dominant 134-105 win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Suns star Deandre Ayton summed up their performance perfectly. "We set the tone with the legal physical limit. It got to them," Ayton told reporters after the game,...
