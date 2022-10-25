Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | October 25
The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and KTLA. The Clippers enter their matchup against the Thunder as an 8.5-point favorite....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors odds, tips and betting trends | October 25
Pacific Division foes face one another when the Phoenix Suns (2-1) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at Footprint Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. It's the first matchup between the squads this season. The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors....
The Spun
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FastBreak on FanNation
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) take on the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) Thursday at Barclays Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Mavericks suffered a narrow 113-111...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2022
New Orleans (3-1) pulled off a memorable and meaningful early-season win Tuesday, overtaking Dallas by a 113-111 margin, despite missing three starters. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-113-mavericks-111 Watch Willie Green’s talk with the team in the locker room after the win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/videos/willie-green-in-the-pelicans-locker-room-postgame-after-win-vs-mavericks. Watch postgame interviews with perfect-shooting Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) welcome the San Antonio Spurs (3-1) to Target Center Wednesday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Timberwolves come into this game following a...
ESPN
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings odds, tips and betting trends | October 27
The Sacramento Kings (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSSE. The Grizzlies take on the Kings. The Grizzlies are favored by 3...
ESPN
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy
The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
