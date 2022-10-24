Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Knightscope Robot Roadshow in Dallas
The Robot Roadshow, an experimental event from Knightscope Inc., landed in Dallas on October 18. It was hosted at the Commemorative Air Force as a way for Knightscope to create connections with potential clients and gain exposure, according to a press release from the security robots developer. Knightscope develops autonomous...
Halloween Events in North Texas
With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson, Texas-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed...
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas
The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
Dallas police arrest ‘nail bandit’ suspected of scattering roofing nails on streets
PLANO, Texas — Police in the Dallas area believe they have found the “nail bandit.”. For several weeks, a man has been spreading roofing nails in several north Texas neighborhoods, causing havoc and flat tires among area motorists, The Dallas Morning News reported. Kevin Frazier Genter, 45, of...
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who's now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the oldest...
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
Texas challenges company’s sanitizer disposal plan
SHAMROCK, Texas — A company founded in Wyoming less than a year ago won a six-figure contract to dispose of more than 7,000 pallets of “inventory” that included hand sanitizer containing a high concentration of ethyl alcohol and some contaminated with methanol. And although the contractor told...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Stars acquire the MAC and move into multi-sports facility management
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today that the organization has completed the purchase of The MAC (Multipurpose Athletic Complex) in Lewisville, Texas as part of its long-range plan to bring the team's management expertise in youth hockey and facilities operations to other youth sports in the state. As part of this purchase, the Stars will continue to manage the volleyball club currently playing out the facility, Texas Advantage Volleyball.
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
Dallas Increases Police Budget to Combat Rising Crime
Most cities across North Texas have passed budgets that increase the funding for police, with the City of Dallas leading the way. Dallas officials approved a budget of $4.75 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the largest to date for the city, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. The...
Texas woman at center of WDSU Investigates report arrested, accused of more contract fraud
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A woman who was the center of a WDSU investigation linked to contract fraud has been arrested and accused again. WDSU Investigates first reported on Laura Patricia Nandin back in April. Nandin, 50, of Farmers Branch, Texas, was arrested Monday and faces...
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
Murdered Rapper Just One of Three Homicides in District 7
“The murder rate in my city is going up,” Antywon Dillard rapped just months before he was murdered. “S–t is tragic.”. Known socially in South Dallas and to his fans as BFG Straap, Dillard, 22, made that declaration in front of Jerry’s Market on the corner of North Westmoreland and Bernal Drive.
