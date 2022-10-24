ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightscope Robot Roadshow in Dallas

The Robot Roadshow, an experimental event from Knightscope Inc., landed in Dallas on October 18. It was hosted at the Commemorative Air Force as a way for Knightscope to create connections with potential clients and gain exposure, according to a press release from the security robots developer. Knightscope develops autonomous...
Halloween Events in North Texas

With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas

The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
Texas challenges company’s sanitizer disposal plan

SHAMROCK, Texas — A company founded in Wyoming less than a year ago won a six-figure contract to dispose of more than 7,000 pallets of “inventory” that included hand sanitizer containing a high concentration of ethyl alcohol and some contaminated with methanol. And although the contractor told...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Stars acquire the MAC and move into multi-sports facility management

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today that the organization has completed the purchase of The MAC (Multipurpose Athletic Complex) in Lewisville, Texas as part of its long-range plan to bring the team's management expertise in youth hockey and facilities operations to other youth sports in the state. As part of this purchase, the Stars will continue to manage the volleyball club currently playing out the facility, Texas Advantage Volleyball.
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
Dallas Increases Police Budget to Combat Rising Crime

Most cities across North Texas have passed budgets that increase the funding for police, with the City of Dallas leading the way. Dallas officials approved a budget of $4.75 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the largest to date for the city, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. The...
Murdered Rapper Just One of Three Homicides in District 7

“The murder rate in my city is going up,” Antywon Dillard rapped just months before he was murdered. “S–t is tragic.”. Known socially in South Dallas and to his fans as BFG Straap, Dillard, 22, made that declaration in front of Jerry’s Market on the corner of North Westmoreland and Bernal Drive.
